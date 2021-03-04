Roundup of FFA news for March 4, 2021

WEST SALEM, Ohio ­— The Northwestern FFA chapter has had another successful year selling sausage.

Members gathered at Heffelfinger Meats Inc. Jan. 30 to make the sausage. Several community members and alumni helped make sausage with members and teachers.

The chapter would like to extend its gratitude to Rick Heffelfinger and HMI for supporting the chapter with this fundraiser. This year the chapter sold a little over 3,230 pounds of sausage.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Katie Woodruff and Holden Nuhn, of Western Reserve FFA, participated in the public speaking subdistrict CDE on Feb. 16.

Katie’s speech titled “Don’t be bullied; understand the food label” and Holdens titled “AG safety”. Katie placed first in beginning prepaid with her speech “Don’t be bullied; understand the food label.” Holden placed second in advanced prepaid with the speech “Ag safety.”

They both moved on to districts, where Holden placed third and Katie placed fourth.