Roundup of FFA news for March 8, 2018

EDON, Ohio — In celebration of National FFA Week, the Edon FFA Chapter conducted several activities to give back to the community.

The chapter held a community breakfast Feb. 17 in the Edon High School auditeria. This year, over 200 individuals attended. The chapter also held a teacher and staff appreciation breakfast Feb. 23.

Throughout the week members collected new and gently used stuffed animals to donate to the Children’s Hospital. The entire school district collected of 231 stuffed animals.

FFA members also led a pet food collection that resulted in 85 pounds of food donated to the Williams County Humane Society.

The chapter collected change for the Cancer Assistance of Williams County by holding a Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser. Students raised $368.77 and students and teachers were nominated to kiss a live pig.

In addition to the above activities, the Edon FFA Chapter also logs more than 1,200 community service hours each year.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Western Reserve FFA members, McKenna Woodruff, Colton White, and Caleb Bibb, competed in the sub-district public speaking contest Feb. 14 at Plymouth High School.

Woodruff placed first in the beginning prepared speech contest, Bibb placed second in the advanced prepared speech contest, and White placed fifth in the creed speaking contest.

Woodruff and Bibb advanced to the district contest Feb. 21, at New London High School. Bibb placed eighth and Woodruff placed second, advancing her to the state contest March 3, at Marysville High School.

Western Reserve FFA celebrated National FFA Week by serving breakfast to the teachers and staff. Other weekly activities included Tractor Tuesday, — students wore their favorite tractor T-shirts — Workboot Wednesday, Blue and Gold Day and Flannel Friday.