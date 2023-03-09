Roundup of FFA news for March 9, 2023

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In honor of National FFA Week, the Zane Trace FFA Chapter conducted a variety of activities. The week included promoting the FFA Emblem program at Tractor Supply Company in Chillicothe, hosting a karaoke contest during lunch as well as gold fish races and finishing up the week by racing model tractors.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA member Makayla Schwendemen competed in the sub district public speaking contest at Firelands High School Feb. 15, where she placed second and received a gold rating. Schwendemen participated in districts at New London High School Feb. 22 and placed third in the creed contest.

• • •

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA week Feb. 21-24. Several activities happened each day of the week, including an Ag Olympics for grades 7-12. The chapter is already planning next year’s events.