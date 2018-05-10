Roundup of FFA news for May 10, 2018

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thirty-nine Zane Trace FFA members attended the 2018 State Convention May 3-4 in Columbus.

Cole Clever and Takeo Creed placed second in the agriscience fair food science division along with Makensie Lunsford and Devin Johnson who placed third.

Cody Clark, Maranda Havens, Olivia Pflaumer, Olivia Congrove, Halie Hensley, Cole Fyffe and Clarabelle Lovensheimer all placed in the top 4 in the state for their proficiency award areas and 13 members received their State FFA Degrees.

All three chapter officers were presented gold pins for their outstanding officer books: Treasurer Lance Seymour, Secretary Mike Bell and Reporter Katie Mitchell.

The chapter also received recognition for its donations to charity throughout the year and was named a gold rated chapter, an honor reserved for the top 10% of Ohio FFA chapters.

During the trip members took part in the Ohio FFA Career Show and Expo and learned more about production agriculture through a tour of the Ohio State University Waterman Dairy Farm.

• • •

ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Arlington FFA chapter held its end of the year banquet April 19, with 43 members and 218 guests in attendance. The following awards were presented.

Greenhand Degrees: Austin Rauch, Ivy Kidd, Paige Hartman, Erin Ramsdell, Malcolm Williams, Arrissa Swails, Hunter Myers, Mason Jacobs, William Bushong, Tim Peace ,and Claire Bateson.

Chapter Degrees: Blake Bishop, Andrew Burnett, Brayden Bushong, Mason Jacobs, Malcolm Williams, Chayton Newman, and Chenoa Newman.

State Degrees: Meaghan Hummell, Brittani Wright, and Bailey Parke.

Star Greenhand: Ivy Kidd and Arrissa Swails; Star Farmer: Lillian Swails; Star Placement: Bailey Parke; Star Agri-Business: Blake Bishop; and Star Mechanic: Blake Bishop.

Ag Credit 110% Award: Mason Jacobs; and Dekalb Award: Meaghan Hummell.

Zoie Young and Danily Thompson were accepted into the State FFA Choir. Officer book awards were given to Lillian Swails, gold rating; Brittani Wright, honorable mention; and Zoie Young, honorable mention.

Top fruit sale awards: Meaghan Hummell, Zoie Young and Bailey Parke.

Chicken BBQ sales awards: Brittani Wright and Bailey Parke.

Chapter Scholar Award: Meaghan Hummell, Matt Johnson, Brittani Wright, Bailey Parke, Claire Bateson, Andrew Burnett, Brayden Bushong, William Bushong, Courtney Fox, Holly Lee, Tim Peace, Lillian Swails, Blake Bishop, Austin Bolander, Karmen Kain, Ewan Martin, Chenoa Newman, Sean Billerman, Austin Rausch, and Arrissa Swails.

Chapter Leadership Award: Drew Fox, Ivy Kidd, Paige Hartman, Arrissa Swails, Danily Thompson, Blake Bishop, Karmen Kain, Katie Wilcox, Chenoa Newman, Gabe von Stein, Austin Bolander, Claire Bateson, Tim Peace, Malcolm Williams, and Mason Jacobs.

Chapter Community Service Award: Ivy Kidd, Karmen Kain, Courtney Fox,and Brittani Wright.

FFA Alumni Scholarships: Meaghan Hummell, Brittani Wright, and Bailey Parke.

Honorary Chapter Degree: Ed Boutwell.

2018-2019 FFA officers: president, Lillian Swails; vice president, Courtney Fox; secretary, Katie Wilcox; treasurer, Blake Bishop; reporter, Ivy Kidd; sentinel, Paige Hartman; and student advisor, Claire Bateson.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA members volunteered at the elementary Family Fun Night April 27.

FFA members planned several different games to play with the children and provided face painting. The chapter also provided parents with information about their Hygiene Drive.

The Hygiene Drive brought in an abundance of personal care items which are available to the public.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA floriculture team participated in the district and state competitions.

The district contest was April 12, at the Lorain County JVS. Team members included: Payton Fickes, Elizabeth Derr, Shawna Barr, Hannah Way, Adda Bickel, Madison Eaton and Julia Harper.

The team placed second and advanced to the state competition April 24, at Ohio State ATI, in Wooster.

Four members participated and placed third in the state: Hannah Way, Madison Eaton, Adda Bickel and Shawna Barr.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland FFA recently held its awards banquet, with nearly 100 people present.

Special awards included the installation of Honorary Chapter Membership to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Bacsi and Tod Fox for their work. The Star Greenhand award went to Luke Crone. The top AgriScience I Student Award was presented to Autumn Hinds. The Top AgriBusiness IV Student was by Henry Bacsi.

The DeKalb Senior Award was presented to Henry Bacsi. The Steve Wertz Memorial Scholarship went to Henry Bacsi. He also was presented with the George Krill Scholarship.

The chapter sold more than $5,700 in the fall fruit sale. Luke Crone sold the most, with Emmalee Tutko coming in second place. In the Spring Strawberry and More Sale, the chapter sold more than $2,600, with Luke Crone topping the sales charts.

In the State CDE contests, the meats team placed 7th. The team included Henry Bacsi, Jade Shambre, Jenna Shambre, and Britney Harland. David Bishop served as team coach.

The rural land judging team placed 17th in the district, with members Jesse Keener, Marshall Black, Garrett Dickinson, Seth Workman, and Emmalee Tutko.

Those members earning their Chapter Degrees included Henry Bacsi, Seth Crossley, and Josh Dull. Members in the chapter also include Marshall Black, Samuel Castle, Timothy Flint, Josh Nixon and Gage Ward.

The 18 members earning their Greenhand Degrees include Tyler Buzard, Ostin Clants, Jaylen Colbert, Gavin Cooke, Elijah Cox, Luke Crone, Adam Daugherty, Garrett Dickinson, Madison Edelman, Case George, Dylan Hicks, Autumn Hinds, Colton Jordan, Jesse Keener, Kyle Lawson, Trevor Markel, Antonio Rosado, Stryker Schneiter, Emmalee Tutko, William Wentworth, Brody Williams, and Seth Workman.

The new 2018-2019 officer team includes president, Luke Crone; vice president, Jesse Keener; secretary, Autumn Hinds; treasurer, Mason Edelman; and Sentinel, Elijah Cox.

Tod Fox will assume the duties of adviser of this student-led organization.