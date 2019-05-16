Roundup of FFA news for May 16, 2019

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA Chapter held its annual banquet April 27 to award members and recognize the chapter’s events from the past year.

During the evening, all the participants in various Career Development Events were recognized. Also recognized were members of the Ag in The Classroom committee: Claire Vaughan, Austin Beegle, Ari Borton, Alex Borton, Zoey Dudte, Avery Garver, Kara McKay, Jordan Melegari, Tori Rogers, Leeanna Ruegg, Riley Stull, Craig Wellert and Haley Wilson.

The committee visits Northwestern Elementary School throughout the school year to teach first-grade students about agriculture.

The star fruit sales award went to Kaitlyn Praisler, with runner-up Dugan McLaughlin. Praisler sold 40.5 cases of fruit, and McLaughlin sold 40 cases. The star NWFFA sausage sales award went to McLaughlin, who sold 79 bags, or 395 pounds, of sausage. Praisler also won the strawberry sales award for selling 55 flats of strawberries.

Other awards. The Star Beef Entrepreneurship award went to Dugan McLaughlin; Swine Production Entrepreneurship Award, Riley Stull; Diversified Livestock Production award, Riley Stull.

The Star Home Improvement Award went to Alex Borton; Star Poultry Production, Desiree Smith; Star Goat Production Award, Riley Stull; Star Fruit Production Placement Award, Alex Borton; Star Small Animal Production and Care, Desiree Smith; Star Sheep Entrepreneurship Award, Austen Wood; Star Ag Processing Placement, Alex Borton.

Taylor Dawson received the Star Dairy Placement Award; Star Vegetable production award, Dugan McLaughlin.

The Star Greenhand award went to Jayden Berry and Dugan McLaughlin. Val Imhoff and Riley Stull earned the Star Chapter awards.

Star County honors were presented to the most outstanding third-year member, Austin Beegle. Claire Vaughan was presented with the Star Dekalb Award for being the most outstanding senior member.

The State Degree recipients recognized included Austin Beegle, Alex Borton, Jordan Melegari, Cody Morrow, Leeanna Ruegg, Brock Tegtmeier, and Claire Vaughan.

The students who earned their American Degree were Jessie Bair, Taylor Dawson, David Miley, Kyle Piscione, Cody Tegtmeier, and Austen Wood.

Distinguished Service awards were awarded to Michelle Hall, Todd Smith, Rusty Yarman, Cheryl Boreman, Craig Wiley, and Brent Martin.

The new leadership team for the 2019-2020 school year is: Leeanna Ruegg, president; Lizzy Howman and Valerie Imhoff, vice presidents of chapter development; Alex Borton and Abbey Ramsyer, vice presidents of fundraising; Riley Stull and Ari Borton, vice presidents of community service; Jordan Melegari and Avery Garver, vice presidents of middle school engagement; Dugan McLaughlin and Jameson Holtz, vice presidents of high school recruitment.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA sent 13 students to the Ohio FFA State Convention, held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds May 2-3.

While at the sessions, the students listened to keynote speakers and motivational speeches from Chris Koch, and National FFA Secretary Layni LeBlanc.

The students also visited North Market.

Three members received their state degrees: Ashley Miller, Mekenzie Snelling and Erika Cruz-Badillo.

Graduate Olivia Corder placed fourth in the state with her nursery operations proficiency from Timber Run Gardens. Reporter Mekenzie Snelling and Treasurer Joey Suchland were recognized for receiving gold ratings on their books.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On April 18, the West Holmes FFA held its April meeting.

After conducting opening ceremonies and officer reports, members recessed and met with committees and talked about participation. In new business, members discussed the upcoming banquet, Memorial Day parade and Mid-Ohio-Lamb Classic.

Following the meeting, members had a potluck Easter dinner and an Easter egg hunt.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — On May 1-3, the Warren FFA traveled to Columbus for the State FFA Convention. Prior to the convention, members visited the Columbus Zoo and the Phoenix Baseball Bat Factory.

During the final session, six members were awarded the highest degree in Ohio, the State FFA Degree: Ty Ellenwood, Holly McCoy, Erika Cunningham, Madison McKenzie, Faith Weyant and Sierra Sinclair.

The chapter was recognized for donating to the Ohio FFA Foundation, and the chapter secretary and treasurer were recognized for gold rated officer books.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA held its annual FFA banquet April 25 to recognize members for their accomplishments, and to celebrate the chapter’s success over the school year.

The senior officers gave their final remarks, and afterward, the 2018-2019 officers retired and the new officers were introduced. The 2019-2020 officers are student adviser, Emily Croft; secretary, Caitlyn DeMassimo; treasurer, Tim Gunkelman; reporter, Grace Gunkelman; sentinel, Tyler Croft; vice president, Annie Boss; and president, Ellyssa Simmons.

The chapter recognized two individuals as honorary members: J.D. Plybon, the Norwayne High School woodshop teacher, and Whitefeather Meats.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — Waterford FFA members Torie Bosner and Katelyn Huck received the State FFA Degree at the 91st Ohio State FFA Convention in Columbus.

Their agricultural education instructor and FFA adviser is Matt Hartline.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested at least $3,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they start, own, or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also complete 25 community service hours, as well as demonstrate leadership abilities.

Bosner is the daughter of Daniel and Jennifer Bosner. Huck is the daughter of Heather Huck.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Many members of the Hillsdale FFA attended the 91st Ohio State FFA Convention at the Ohio Expo Center May 2-3, and toured Mid State Wool Growers on Thursday en route to Columbus.

Members heard motivational speeches from keynote speakers Chris Koch, Mandy Harvey, Dr. Steve Brown and Layni LeBlanc, the National FFA secretary.

Jarrod Lifer and Elizabeth Derr served as delegates for the business meeting of the Ohio FFA Association, where they voted for the 2019-2020 state FFA officers. Clay Schoen attended the industry welcome luncheon as a State FFA officer candidate.

Molly Moffett placed fourth in the state in the dairy production entrepreneurship proficiency award.

Sarah Yeater received a plaque for placing first individually in the State Food Science and Technology CDE, and the floriculture team received its first place banner on stage. The floriculture team, which will be advancing to the national contest in October, includes Hannah Way; who placed first individually; Adda Bickel, who finished fourth; Madison Eaton, sixth; and Shawna Barr; 11th.

Members receiving their state degrees this year were Shawna Barr, Briar Funk, Brock Hoverstock, Jarrod Lifer and Clay Schoen.

Recent contests. On April 23, Mike Garn competed in the Outdoor Power State CDE, where he placed 50th.

On April 26, the chapter equine management team competed at the state finals, placing fifth and earning a trip to compete at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, in October. The team consisted of: Lily Nixon, placing sixth; Madison Mast, placing 15th; Katelynn Smeltzer, 26th; and Alena Arnold, 28th.

• • •

LORAIN, Ohio — During the 91st Ohio FFA State Convention May 2-3 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, numerous Lorain County JVS students received their State FFA Degrees. Members receiving this honor were; Savannah Roby, Landscape and Greenhouse Management senior from Wellington; Sydney Collier, Landscape and Greenhouse Management senior from Clearview; Wyatt Collins, Industrial Equipment Mechanics junior from Wellington; William Keller, Landscape and Greenhouse Management senior from Midview; and Thomas Keller, Landscape and Greenhouse Management senior from Midview.

Thomas Keller was honored as a gold rated treasurer and Savannah Roby was honored as a gold rated reporter during the ceremony.

William Keller took second place in the Diversified Horticulture Proficiency.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA held its annual tractor drive April 10. Seven students and one teacher drove their tractors to school.

In addition, to displaying their tractors in front of the high school, the FFA members drove over to the BREC, where over 600 preK-8th grade students had the opportunity to participate in a farm safety demonstration that focused on the PTO and rollover safety.

After the demonstrations, the students had a chance to walk around, climb up on a tractor and ask plenty of questions.

This year, Zach LaHood also provided a drone to record the event and demonstrate to the students how we can use them within the agriculture industry.

Students participating in the drive included: Jared Bradford, Colton Thompson, Collin Burnett, Mitchell Young, Colten McCourt, Daniel Gorey and Steven Naftzger.

• • •

COLUMBUS — The Fayetteville FFA sent 32 members to the 91st Ohio FFA State Convention.

Three members received the State FFA Degree: Jami Brossenne, Cecilia Murphy and McKenna Schaefer.

Several members were state proficiency finalists. Faith Stegbauer placed first in the area of fiber and/or oil crop production, and her application will advance to the national evaluation.

Jason Stephens placed fourth in diversified crop production placement and third in entrepreneurship. Mark Wolfer placed fourth in the beef production entrepreneurship area.

Stephens was also a state star degree finalist in agricultural placement and Wolfer was a finalist in Agribusiness.

Officers earning gold ratings included Cheyenne Adkins, reporter; Lukas Gardner, treasurer; and Taylor Mechlin, secretary.

The chapter was also recognized for donating over $500 to different organizations.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — Seventeen Crestview FFA members participated in a seven-day road trip to Texas, starting April 12.

Members made various stops en route to Texas, including the Little Rock Zoo, Maritime Museum, Hot Spring National Park, the Rose Garden in Shreveport Louisiana, and the National Forestry Museum, among other stops.

In Texas, stops included a tour of the Texas A&M garden, the Royal Pecan Farm and the veterinarian college at Texas A&M.

The visit also included stops at the Remington Race Track to tour the track and stables, the National Museum of Cowboys, the Science Museum, Anheuser Busch Brewery, and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Factory.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Wellington FFA floriculture team placed fifth in the state contest. On April 23, team members Savannah McKee, Hannah Downs, Kinsey Grose and Taylor Michel travelled to ATI in Wooster to compete.

Additionally, McKee placed third in the state individually.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United FFA members attended the 91st annual State FFA Convention May 2-3, and toured the Columbus Zoo en route to the convention.

United FFA’ers receiving the state degree included: Lauren Hippely, daughter of Barry Hippely and Betsy Drake; Jacob Kataro, son of James and Amy Kataro; Molly Sell, daughter of Keith and Leslie Sell; Gabe Snyder, son of Vernon and Melissa Snyder; and Morgan Stamp, daughter of Julie and Chris Stamp.

At the first session on Thursday, students heard keynote speaker Chris Koch, who spoke about his life without having arms or legs.

On Friday, the students went to three sessions and the Talent Show, where member Megan Drake sang.

Taylor Hippely earned a gold rating for the secretary’s book and Morgan Stamp earned a gold rating for the treasurer’s book.