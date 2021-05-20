Roundup of FFA news for May 20, 2021

EDON, Ohio — Students from the Edon FFA chapter are partnering with the Williams County Community Gardening Association to build raised garden beds. The students used the cedar wood purchased by the association to construct eight of the beds that will be placed at the garden site in Edon, off of Main Street.

The location for the garden is being provided by the Edon Farmers Co-op and will be maintained by the association. For more information about the project, contact the Williams County Community Garden Association at williamscountygarden@gmail.com.

Edon High School student Paige Briner also recently received a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders. In the fall, Briner will study agricultural education at Michigan State University.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United FFA chapter member Rowen Brinker recently received his State FFA Degree through the virtual state convention. His project to receive his degree is working at Cold Run Jerseys, in Salem.

The State Degree FFA is the highest degree that the state can give to a member. Members must earn or invest $3,000, complete 25 hours of community service, do eight FFA activities above the chapter level and have an above average grade point in high school to receive the degree.

Three of members also achieved their American Degrees. Shelby Kornbau, Bryan Himes and Gabe Snyder will be receiving their American Degrees this fall at the National FFA Convention, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The American Degree is the highest degree to be achieved at the national level and requires that a member has graduated, has their State FFA degree and has performed 50 hours of community service.

The United FFA chapter is also recognizing The Tractor Depot, owned by Carlton Cope, for donating a brand new Bush Hog brush hog that the field committee can use on the fields and nature trail. Cope was a member of the United FFA and is a long time supporter of junior fair and the FFA.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter earned 11th place overall team in the virtual State Equine Management Judging competition.

The horse judging competition consists of judging two halter classes, one performance and a class of hay, identifying different types of tack and equipment and completing a 50-question, written exam. Chloee Howard, Abigail Groesser, Madison Bias, Shelby Casteel, Kylie Leonard and Kelsie DeLong all participated.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA held its annual banquet at the Budd School Auditorium, April 15.

Tommy Butler, nature team coach, Chrissie Butts, principal, and David Denslow, department substitute and supporter, all received the Chapter Honorary Degree. This is the highest honor an FFA chapter can confer upon a non-member.

Cadin Spreng received the Star Greenhand award for his beef project and other FFA activities. Brett Carnegie received the Star Chapter Degree in Placement for his SAE placement jobs at Baker’s Acres and Smith Farms. Laura Cutlip was the Star Chapter Farmer for her work at her home beef and hay farm.

Members Payton Barnett, Camdyn Beachy, Dakota Berry, Olyvia Fenton, Tommy Haring, Zak Poole, Kiley Spade, Cadin Spreng, Drew Spreng and Samuel Williams-Dixson were all awarded the Chapter FFA Degree.

The Leadership Award went to retiring president Grant Portz. State gold rating officer book awards went to Linde Hahn and Brett Carnegie, for the chapter scrapbook, and Sidney Portz, for the secretary’s book.

The top five sellers in fruit sales were Cadin Spreng, Connor Portz, Brett Carnegie, Natalie Pierce-Spreng and Emma Burhalter. The top five sellers with strawberry sales were Emma Burhalter, Jenna Book, Connor Portz,, Kenzie Cutlip and Drew Spreng.

The chapter recognized Grace Ringler, Cadin Spreng, Brett Carnegie, Jenna Book, and Grant Portz for having the most FFA activity.

Near the end of the ceremony, the seniors and the FFA retiring officers gave FFA adviser Kendra Carnegie a bouquet of flowers and a gift card. There was no meal involved due to the pandemic, but the chapter was able to provide cookies and flowers for each family.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA held its annual banquet April 23, at the Miami Trace High School.

The senior members received over $15,000 in scholarships during the event.

Miami Trace FFA Alumni treasurer Robin Beekman, presented the FFA Alumni scholarships to Brian Everhart, Haylee Anders, Hayden Crocker, Taylor Moore, Addy Little, Kamdon Satterfield, Derek Mitchem and Brandon Fenner. Graham Carson received the Cummings Scholarship. The Wendt Group Scholarship went to Gracee Stewart and Lahni Stachler.

Kyler Batson received the Steven Bennett Scholarship. Mcale Callahan received the Mark Garland and Evans family scholarship. The Justin Stuckey Scholarship went to Kyler Adkins and Gracee Stewart.

Miami Trace High School Assistant Principal Ryan Davis presented the retiring officer awards to the 2020-2021 officer team. Those receiving the plaques were Kelsey Pettit, Caleb Bennett, Drew Black, Bryce Bennett, Dylan Farley, Emily Moser and Kennedy Worley, Blayne Ferguson and Weston Pettit, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Lahni Stachler and Graham Carson.

The highest honor an FFA chapter can bestow on any individual is the honorary chapter degree. This year, the chapter honored two individuals, Julie Reisinger and Matt Barga, the current Miami Trace High School guidance counselors.

There were 61 recipients of the Greenhand Degree. This year, 55 members continued their enrollment in agricultural education and received their Chapter Degree. Also this year, 14 members received their State FFA Degrees. This honor is awarded by the Ohio FFA Association.

The Miami Trace FFA Chapter also has seven members receiving their American FFA Degree in the fall. Those members are Grant DeBruin, Morgan Eggleton, Aubrey McCoy, Anita Pursell, Aubrey Schwartz, Matthew Warner and Victoria Waits.

This year, the chapter fruit sale brought in over $78,000, and the strawberry sale brought in more than $17,000. Both of these sales help fund many chapter activities.

The top five fruit salesmen were Bryce and Caleb Bennett, Kelsey Pettit, Natalie Lindsey, Gracee and Jessee Stewart and Connor Collins.

The top five strawberry salesmen were Taylor Moore, Connor Collins, Kelsey Pettit, Libby Johnson and Colin and Nick Farrens.

Several students received proficiency awards for their SAE projects. There were 10 freshmen leadership award recipients, who received garment bags. Sophomore leadership award winners received personalized cups. There were 11 award winners.

Junior leadership awards went to 10 members, who received personalized fleece pullovers. Senior leadership awards went to 11 members, who received fleece blankets.

The Star Greenhand was McKenzie Cory. The Star Farmer was Graham Carson. The Star Chapter Agribusiness member was Lahni Stachler.

The new officer team includes president Bryce Bennett, vice president Blayne Ferguson, secretary Hidy Kirkpatrick, treasurers Drew Black and Caleb Bennett, reporter Kelsey Pettit, publicity reporter Kennedy Worley, student adviser Weston Pettit, sentinel Emily Moser, growing leaders officer Mara Simonson, building communities officer Emily Taylor, strengthening ag officer Dylan Farley and farm manager Weston Melvin.