Roundup of FFA news for May 21, 2020

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Several members of the Zane Trace FFA were honored for their accomplishments during the 92nd Ohio FFA Convention May 4-8. The convention moved to an online format due to restrictions on large gatherings in place because of COVID-19.

Special guest speakers and award sessions were still part of the convention lineup in the videos posted through Facebook, Instagram and the Ohio FFA website, ohioffa.org.

Three Zane Trace FFA officers were honored with Gold Rated distinction for earning scores of 90% or higher on their respective officer books. These included reporter Olivia Hettinger, treasurer Hallee Scott and secretary Briana Fetters.

Six members were recognized as recipients of the Ohio FFA Degree, the second-highest degree that members can earn in the FFA.

Gabby Gwinn, Bree Morrow, Scott, Laine Abbott, Brenden Naumovski and Alyssa Houser each earned their gold pin by earning over $3,000 in their Supervised Agriculture Experience Program, participating in state and national leadership events and completing 30 hours or more of community service during their FFA careers.

In the Proficiency Award areas of Landscaping and Ag Services, grad member Levi DeLong of Laurelville earned third place honors.

Junior members Fetters and Scott earned a gold rating and first place finish in the Food Science and Technology division of the Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair. The two members can now compete for the chance to share their project with judges at the National FFA Convention in October.

In addition to individual honors by chapter members, the Zane Trace FFA Chapter was named a Gold Rated Chapter in the National Chapter Award area of competition for the sixth year in a row. This award is reserved for chapters in the top 10% of the state membership and is based upon the chapter’s activities in learning, service and leadership throughout the year.

Zane Trace was also recognized as a charitable giving chapter for their donations to Children’s Hospital, Ross County junior fair programs and CROP-CWS Disaster relief charities throughout the year.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — The Firelands FFA new officers were the first ever to be elected virtually.

The officers are Donald Crawford, president; Steven Jessel, vice president; Kelsey Hardwick, secretary (re-elect); Katelyn Konicek, treasurer (re-elect); Morgan DiCesare, reporter; Logan Galloway, sentinel; Noah Galloway, student advisor; and Holden Harker, Randi Johannsen and Matthew Schnell, assistants.