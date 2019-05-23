Roundup of FFA news for May 23, 2019

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 2 and 3, the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to the 91st State FFA Convention in Columbus where many members of the chapter were recognized for their supervised agricultural experiences.

Members who competed in the finals in proficiency awards were Drew Mast, diversified horticulture, first; Logan Schlauch, agricultural processing, first, and dairy entrepreneurship, third; Jayme Pennell, wildlife production and management, first;

Marissa Lamp, nursery operations, second; Sarah Sprang, dairy placement, second; Chase Stitzlein, dairy entrepreneurship, second; Taylor Feikert, swine entrepreneurship, third; Hayley Davis, veterinary science, third; Brayden Shumaker, agricultural services, third; and Madison Stitzlein, beef entrepreneurship, third.

Mast, Schlauch and Pennell will advance to the national level for a chance at becoming a national finalist.

Feikert was recognized as a Star State Farmer finalist, an award given to top students in their entrepreneurship projects.

Chapter members earning state degree include Drew Mast, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh, Maddie Stitzlein, Hayley Davis, Travett Boughman, Hannah Goines, Chasidy Schmucker, Ethan Drzazga, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, and Macin Hager.

Anna Irwin (secretary), Laura Irwin (treasurer) and Rebecca Sprang (reporter) each received a gold rating for their officer record books.

West Holmes band director Brian Dodd received a state honorary degree.

Bree Houin, Megan Brannon, Anna Irwin and Laura Irwin performed as part of the FFA band or choir during the convention.

During the trip, members also toured Dutch Mill Greenhouse, The Ohio State University campus, and listened to several keynote speakers.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — The Utica FFA Chapter attended the 91st Ohio FFA State convention May 2-3.

Amanda Annett, Rachel Dickson, Gabby Shipman and Aramaik Wright received their State Degrees at the convention.

Several students competed in the Agriscience Fair and Abby Paxton placed first in her category; Tyler Collura and Justin Giffin, second; Aramaik Wright and Kimberlee Hornyak, second; John Ooten and Gary Morlen, first; Todd Orr, second; Bella Ellis, third; and Trina Orr, first. All the first places will be submitted for national level judging.

Seth Blake placed fourth in the goat production proficiency award, and Shaeley Warner placed fourth for equine science placement.

Kimberlee Hornyak was recognized for her gold-rated reporter’s book.

At the chapter’s April 18 banquet, students were recognized for their FFA involvement, and the 2018-2019 chapter officers installed the new officers: Rachel Dickson, president; Emily Hill, vice president; Amanda Annett, treasurer; Abigail Paxton, reporter; and Madison Farrell, secretary.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA met recently and members discussed setting money aside to send officers to a retreat at FFA Camp Muskingum. They also discussed different ideas of fundraisers for the next school year.

The field committee gave reports on what will be planted this year.

The chapter also recently visited Garfield Elementary School in Wellsville, Ohio, and put on a petting zoo program. Members of the FFA brought animals from their family farms including a dairy cow, goat, lamb, piglets and many others. There was also a presentation about planting seeds and following that, the students got a chance to plant their own corn and soybean seeds.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA banquet was held May 9 at the high school.

The chapter was recognized for placing fifth as a team this year in district forestry; the urban soil team placed third; ag sales, fourth; and equine placed second.

There were 25 Greenhand recipients this year, and 11 Chapter degree recipients.

Three members were honored for attaining the state FFA degree, and two American degree recipients were recognized as well.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On May 2 and 3, members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA traveled to the Ohio State Fairgrounds to attend the Ohio FFA State Convention.

During the 4th session, three of the 2018-2019 officers received awards for earning gold ratings on their officer books: Leeanna Ruegg, Austin Beegle and Jordan Meligari.

This year, seven chapter members also received their state degrees during the 5th and final session of the State FFA Convention: Claire Vaughan, Brock Tegtmeier, Leeanna Ruegg, Cody Morrow, Jordan Meligari, Austin Beegle and Alex Borton.

• • •

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — Thirty-six members of the Southern Local FFA attended the Ohio FFA Convention May 2-3 in Columbus.

Members Cole Birkhimer, Jasmine Black, Erin Roush, Jacob Roush, Tyler Roush and Andrew Wilson received the State FFA Degree, the highest degree the association can award.

In addition, Katelyn Bailey, Jasmine Black and Erin Roush were honored with gold ratings for their officer’s books while respectively serving as secretary, treasurer and reporter for 2018-19.

The chapter was also recognized for donating $675 to the Children’s Miracle Network throughout the school year.

While in Columbus, the group had an opportunity to visit the Columbus Zoo and hear motivational speakers at the convention.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — This spring, five Black River FFA members put their marketing tools to practice by participating in the Ohio FFA State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event.

The team of Cori Aviles, Chloee Howard, Molly Cordonnier, Hope Diaz, Myrissa Norton and Anna Shearer placed 12th. Aviles placed 10th individually, out of 372 individuals. Black River Local Schools Superintendent Chris Clark assisted in coaching the team.