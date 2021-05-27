Roundup of FFA news for May 27, 2021

COLLINS, Ohio — This spring, five members of the Western Reserve FFA chapter earned the highest degree the Ohio FFA Association can bestow upon a member, the State FFA Degree.

Members earning this degree are Joselyn Charville, Harley Johnson, Holden Nuhn, Lane Wetzel and Colton White. These students worked anywhere from 1,000 to 4,000 hours in their supervised agricultural experience so that they could earn money and gain new work experience to better their future in the job field.

With this degree, these five students can apply for their American degrees, which is the highest degree the National FFA association can award, once they graduate.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Fayetteville FFA chapter were recognized at the 93rd Ohio FFA State Convention April 29-30.

Three members were recognized for Gold Rated Officer Books; including Kelbee Coffman, the chapter’s secretary, William Cornett, chapter treasurer, and Lilly Beebe, chapter reporter. Beebe, Cornett, MaKenna Holden, Taylor Mechlin and Kennedy Short all received State Degrees.

Beebe received state proficiency in fruit production, and Griffin Brinkman received state proficiency in environmental science and natural resource management. Their applications will be sent off for national evaluation this summer.

The Fayetteville FFA chapter was also recognized as a state charitable giving chapter.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — This season, the Black River FFA poultry judging team competed in two virtual judging competitions.

At the James Madison invitational, the team placed 20th. Katlyn Kubitz was 91st, Cooper McKean was 98th, Kennadi Fusco was 106th, Katie Seger was 138th, Charlie Hollan was 142nd and Sarah Racut was 174th, out of 182 individuals.

In the Ohio FFA state competition, the team placed 8th overall and received a top-10 state rating. McKean took 14th place, Kubitz placed 20th, Racut was 38th, Seger was 52nd, Cassidy Mrakuzic placed 63rd and Fusco placed 85th, out of 282 individuals.

Charlie Hollan also participated in the middle school division. Hollan placed first overall in the individual category and received honors at the Ohio FFA State Convention.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA members competed in several career development events this year.

Ari Borton, Valerie Imhoff, Melanie Imhoff, Ava Stoller and Jadeyn Berry all competed in the virtual milk quality and products event. The team placed second in the state competition. Audrey Franks participated in the poultry career development event.

The chapter’s dairy cattle judging career development event team placed fourth in the state and included Kade Tegtmeier, who placed fourth individually, Lizzy Howman, Riley Stull, Kaleb Badger, Jacoby Gilbert and Dugan McLaughlin.

At the dairy handlers event, Hanna Wilson placed first in the state, Jamison Gilbert was fourth, Berry placed fifth and Jacoby Gilbert placed seventh.