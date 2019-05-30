Roundup of FFA news for May 30, 2019

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA attended the State FFA Convention May 2-3 in Columbus, with eight FFA members walking away with state awards.

Junior Josh Book and seniors Matthew Brightbill, Wyatt Fliger and Madalyn Sponsler received their State FFA Degrees.

At the second session, senior Mya Swityer won the Outdoor Recreation state proficiency award. Her project consisted of three years as an outdoor lifeguard at the Loudonville Pool with water testing, weather watching, and many safety items. Her award will compete for national judging, with results given in August.

Officers Joshua Rhamey and Josh Book received a gold rating on their 2018-19 treasurer’s book and Brenna Koch earned a gold rating on her chapter scrapbook.

Also competing at convention were seven first-year FFA members in the agri-science fair. Participants in the animal science division were: Brett Carnegie, Ellie Eikleberry, Emma Burkhalter and Linde Hahn. In plant science competition, Laura Cutlip. Mackenzie Cutlip and Megan Adams competed individually in the food science category.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On May 17, Northwestern FFA members of the Ag in the Classroom Committee and other FFA officers held a petting zoo for the first graders.

At the petting zoo, students learned about tractor use and safety, demonstrated by a tractor brought in by Cole Wharton. The students were able to pet the animals and ask questions.

Throughout the year, the chapter taught the younger students lessons on soil, trees, conservation, animals and their products and flowers.

Also on May 17, the chapter held their annual drive your truck or tractor to school day.

On May 16, six members received grants for their Supervised Agricultural Experience: Freshman Jayden Berry with her hog and dairy heifer project; Rylee Dawson with his feeder calf, market steer and baby beef project; Zoey Dudte with her market hog project; sophomore Haley Wilson with her dairy cattle project; and juniors Brock Tegtmeier with his market hog project; and Kaitlyn Praisler with her market hog, horse, dog and rabbit projects.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — River Valley FFA members recently participated in Food for America, teaching third graders about agriculture and where their food comes from.

During the rotations, the students were able to participate in stations ranging from livestock or any of the other lesson centers to do with agriculture, through soil profiles, tractor safety or drones.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On April 27, the Black River FFA general livestock judging team traveled to Columbus to participate in the state judging finals. The team of Molly Cordonnier, Hannah Moskal, Hope Diaz and Jared Bradford placed sixth place out of 125 teams.

Out of 968 individuals, Cordonnier earned 15th; Moskal, 22nd; Diaz, 32nd; and Bradford, 37th.

They will now compete at the World Beef Expo in Wisconsin in September.