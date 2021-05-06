Roundup of FFA news for May 6, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members participated virtually in the poultry, general livestock, and dairy state judging contests March 29. Each team took an online test and evaluated animals specific to their contest.

The poultry team was 30th out of 67 teams. Individually Becca Schuch was 150th, Sarah Irwin was 193rd, Alysa Pringle was 205th and Blaine Winkler was 262nd.

The general livestock team placed 62nd out of 185 teams. Individually, Cora Crilow was 37th, Jess Miller was 247th, Maren Drzazga was 575th and Pacee Miller was 902nd.

The dairy judging team placed 56th out of 91 teams. Individually, Wyatt Schlauch was 2nd in the state and John Maloney was 62nd. Schlauch also placed 113th out of 188 individuals in the dairy foods contest.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter held its annual FFA banquet April 14. Members from all ag classes were recognized individually for all their participation in FFA activities from the whole 2020-2021 year, such as the job interview contest, public speaking, spring career development events, parliamentary procedure and more.

Thirty-five members received their Greenhand Degrees and 16 members earned the Chapter FFA Degree. Five Fayetteville FFA members will be receiving their State FFA Degrees, and two members are State Proficiency finalists in the areas of fruit production and environmental science and natural resource systems, which will be recognized at the virtual Ohio FFA State Convention, in May.

The Fayetteville FFA also properly installed seven members for the officer team. The president for the 2021-2022 school year is Kennedy Short. The vice president is Sarah Wolfer. The secretary is Anne Murphy, the treasurer is Cassidy Feldhaus, the reporter is Samantha Iles, the sentinel is Faith Rosselot and the student advisor is Delanie Combs.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Utica FFA graduate Amanda Annett is the state winner in beef production for the Ohio FFA Association’s state FFA proficiency awards.

FFA members who maintain quality records and have an interest in applying can fill out the proficiency award applications. Students apply based on what type of Supervised Agricultural Experience they have. There are over 40 award areas in Ohio.

Applications are reviewed by committees of ag teachers. The top four students complete an interview. Since all Ohio FFA events have been virtual this year, Annett interviewed in March via zoom. She completed two proficiency applications this year.

One was in beef production placement. She has completed 3,895 hours of work on her family’s 300 head confinement feedlot operation since 2016. She has grown from being a farmhand to a barn manager.

Annett also competed in diversified livestock production. Her application included her work on the feedlot operation and working on the hog finishing barn that her family built in 2019. She worked 265 hours in two years, while learning about a new species. In this area, she was the state runner up.

Next, Utica’s agricultural education instructor and FFA adviser will attend an award application critique at the end of May. From there, Annett and the adviser will make changes to her application, before submitting to the National FFA award competition.

Annett has also been selected as Ohio’s American Star in Agricultural Placement. Her application has been forwarded on National FFA.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — The Edon FFA chapter celebrated a successful year by honoring students and supporters at its 82nd annual FFA banquet April 17. Due to gathering restrictions, this year’s celebration was limited to members and their families and did not include a meal.

Even with all of the obstacles and setbacks, the chapter was thankful to still be able to celebrate and honor all of the members’ hard work and dedication.

The afternoon started off with an address from Edon Northwest Schools Superintendent, Anthony Stevens, who spoke about the positive impact that the chapter has on the school district and the community. Next, the chapter recognized donors, and those that have given back to our chapter throughout the year.

During the degree ceremonies, 18 students received their Greenhand Degrees and 19 students received their Chapter FFA Degrees.

Paige Briner, McKenna Hickman, Austin Huffman and Kerrin Towers will all receive their State FFA Degrees at the Ohio FFA Convention; and graduate Jacob Dulle will receive his American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention, in October.

The chapter also inducted two honorary members, Stevens and Jake Bonnell, and presented the Distinguished Service Award to Frank and Brenda Parrish. Many students were recognized for their participation in career development events, and members received 29 chapter proficiency awards for excelling in supervised agricultural experience projects.

Edon FFA adviser Hannah Everetts presented special awards and recognized the graduating seniors. Jarett Trausch received the Star Greenhand Award. Outstanding Greenhand Degrees went to John Goebel and Clayton Dulle.

Emma Howard and Wade Parrish received the Star Chapter Degree awards, while the Outstanding Chapter Degrees were awarded to Kendall Sheline and Connor Towers. Kerrin Towers received the Star State Degree, and Hickman received the Outstanding State Degree. Top seniors Addison Harding and Briner received the DeKalb Award.

Sydney Bignell, Tyler Brandt and Coleen Hoffman earned the Outstanding Senior plaques. Everetts also recognized all of the graduating seniors and presented senior retiring officers with gifts.

At the end of the event, the chapter installed the 2021-2022 Edon FFA officer team to their offices.

Howard is the president, Maddison Gearig is the vice president, Carlie Kiess is the secretary, Olivia Mitchell is the treasurer, Kerrin Towers is the reporter, Trausch is the sentinel, Kendall Siebenaler is the student adviser, Grace Reitzel is the historian and Goebel is the parliamentarian.