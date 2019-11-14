Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 14, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA is currently holding its fruit sale. The chapter is also selling fruit baskets and fruit buckets, an assortment of nuts, DB Yummers BBQ sauce, Gold Rush beef jerky and sticks, buffalo dip and Black River tumblers. The sale will run through Nov. 15, with delivery Dec. 10-11. All proceeds will be used to assist students in attending national and state conventions, FFA camp, career development events, and senior scholarships. If you are interested in purchasing any items, contact a Black River FFA member or the Black River High School Agriculture Department at 419-736-3303, ext. 522.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — The Edon FFA traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oct. 31 . Students had the chance to participate in activities like a trampoline park.

Two Edon FFA members were honored Nov. 2 for earning the American FFA Degree. This year’s degree recipients were Emily Fox and Lucas Joice.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — For the second year, the Northwestern FFA Chapter is participating in Operation Christmas Child. The FFA will be taking donations of items such as personal care items, clothing and accessories, crafts or activities, toys, and a personal note if you wish from now until Nov. 18. Only donate the specific items listed in this link provided; www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox- suggestions/. You can deliver donations to the front office at the high school in care of Northwestern FFA.

Members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter gathered at The New Pittsburg Park Oct. 22 for the fall meeting. Arianna Borton moved that the chapter participates in bell ringing in December. Dugan McLaughlin moved that our chapter participates in the Agriculture Sales CDE during the 2019 season. Jordan Melegari moved that our chapter participates in the Public Speaking CDE during the 2019 season.

Abby Ramseyer moved that the chapter participate in National Convention and that the chapter pays $85 for every member attending. Riley Stull moved that the chapter participates in the fruit sales fundraiser. Val Imhoff moved that the chapter participates in the Food Science CDE in the 2019 season. Alex Borton moved that each member in our chapter pay $20 dues for the 2019 school year. Austin Beegle moved that the chapter participates in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE in the 2019 season. Craig Wellert moved that the chapter participates in the Agriculture and Power Diagnostics CDE in the 2019 season. Jadeyn Berry moved that the chapter participates in the Job Interview CDE in the 2019 season.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Eight student members of the Lorain County JVS FFA Chapter attended the 92nd Annual FFA National Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Students participated in community service events, attended general sessions, educational tours, and leadership workshops. JVS FFA Chapter members spent their day of service at Gleaners Food Bank, where they worked together to sort and pack frozen food items to help feed the local Indianapolis community.

Students who attended included Seth Miller, landscape and greenhouse management, senior from Amherst High School; Ky’Lynn Miller, industrial equipment mechanics, senior from Avon Lake High School; Joshua Morlock, industrial equipment mechanics, senior from Columbia High School; Kaitlyn Stevens, landscape and greenhouse management, senior from Elyria High School; Emerald Chimileski, landscape and greenhouse management and Nathan White, industrial equipment mechanics, seniors from Keystone High School; Skyler Mshabbek, landscape and greenhouse management, senior from North Ridgeville High School; and Wyatt Collins, industrial equipment mechanics, senior from Wellington High School.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA held its monthly meeting Nov. 4 with 25 members in attendance. Officers gave monthly reports on the past months topics and activities. The FFA chapter discussed taking a bus to the Parliamentary Pro competition being held next week. A motion to set aside $200 for a pizza party was made and passed. Also passed was a motion to let the officers who help load fruit attend the pizza party.

Fifteen chapter members and one American Degree recipient attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, at the end of October. While there, the United FFA attended three sessions, including one in which Courtney Cooper, daughter of Becky and Doug Cooper, received her American Degree.

The chapter also took a tour of the Indianapolis Speedway and got the chance to kiss the famous bricks of the Brickyard 400 and went to the Cinch All-stars Rodeo held at Indiana State Fairgrounds.

• • •

MASSILLON, Ohio — RG Drage’s Animal Science students attended the 92nd annual FFA National Convention and Expo from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.

While there, students attended different sessions and workshops, toured Fair Oak Farms Swine Facility and watched former RG Drage student Abbie Greer receive her American FFA Degree. In addition to this, the chapter was also able to see Old Dominion, attend The Buckeye Bash and Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA Chapter sent 11 members to the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianaoplis, Indiana.

Members traveled on a charter bus along with Black River, Mapleton and Buckeye (Medina) FFA Chapters. The group spent the first day touring the Wilson football factory and Kambach Feed, both in Ohio.

Later, they toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway they then went to the trade show, where they looked at colleges and many different agricultural businesses. They also went to the FFA first general session of the convention. Later that night they went to the World’s Toughest Rodeo.

The third day, they went to the trade show, then went to the second general session of the convention and heard a motivational speech from a retiring officer.

The group toured Fair Oaks Farms, a very large dairy farm and swine operation in northern Indiana were they learned about large scale production of ag products and how they capture the methane from the manure and create electricity from it.

Finally, they attended the American Degree Ceremony where they watched Elizabeth Rhamey, Victoria Gebhart and Samantha Augustine receive their American Degrees. AdriAnne Snyder also earned her degree but was unable to attend.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA Chapter took a trip to the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. It brought 13 members. On the way to Indianapolis, they toured Abbott’s Candy Factory.

At the convention, members attended two sessions, including a motivational speech by Bob Goff and a retiring address from a National FFA officers. Members also toured Fair Oaks Farms and attended Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo, the Buckeye Bash and Hoosier Trails Horseback Riding.