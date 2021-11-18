Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 18, 2021

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter held its fourth annual Chili Tailgate Night during the rival, Wellington football game Oct. 22. As guests entered the stadium, for a donation they could stop by and enjoy a hot, chili dinner.

The event helped raise funds for sending chapter members to the Ohio and National FFA Conventions and support the numerous community service projects that the chapter hosts throughout the year.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The second annual Northwestern FFA Feed a Farmer event was Oct. 22 at Commodity Blenders, LLC in West Salem, Ohio. The officer team and members served approximately 75 meals that day.

The chapter also sent 12 members to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention Oct. 26-30. They traveled on a charter bus with West Holmes, Licking Valley and Smithville FFA chapters.

Highlights of the trip included a dinner on the Ohio River, tours of the University of Kentucky, Churchhill Downs, Schmipff’s Confectionery, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Not Just Popcorn and Hunter’s Honey Farm, the opening session of the convention, with Courtney DeHoff as the speaker, the convention’s trade show and shopping mall and the national officers’ retiring addresses.

During the second session, the chapter received a National Chapter Award. Six chapter members, Austin Beegle, Abby Ramseyer, Alex Borton, Jordan Melegari, Kaitlyn Praisler and Brock Tegtmeier, received their American FFA Degrees.

Chapter member Hanna Wilson participated in the national Dairy Handlers CDE virtually during the convention and earned a silver division pin, after winning first place for the state competition.

The chapter held its fall meeting Oct. 23, at The New Pittsburg Park. The meeting includes games and recreation, officer reports and committee meetings to brainstorm ideas for the chapter. Officers also reported on events that have happened so far this year. Members discussed and voted on upcoming events, including paying chapter dues, fruit sales, bell ringing and career development events.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA chapter members had the opportunity to meet and learn from Ohio FFA President Jake Zajkowski Oct. 20. Zajkowski taught classes throughout the day about leadership skills and building trust in relationships around them. Students participated in activities with Zajkowski during their agriculture classes.

Afterward, the chapter officers presented Jake with a Zane Trace FFA sausage breakfast T-shirt and Zane Trace FFA mug to thank him for his visit.

The chapter was excited to return to the Oct. 21 night parade of the Circleville Pumpkin Show with their float entry. Thirty-four FFA members joined in riding the float through the streets of downtown Circleville, which were packed with spectators.

Forty-five members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Their trip began with a day full of agriculture-related tours. Students learned about agriculture marketing, seed genetics and logistics at Beck’s Hybrids and gained knowledge in agritourism and adapting to new business opportunities at Kelsay Farms and Tuttle Orchards.

On Oct. 28, members arrived early at the convention in their official dress for a full day of business sessions and the career show. The students heard messages from keynote speakers and retiring National FFA Officers. They also saw their own chapter recognized on the national stage as a three-star chapter and a Model of Excellence Finalist as one of the top 10 chapters in the country.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — This year, three Lorain County JVS FFA alumni received the American FFA Degree award.

They are Wyatt Collins, 2020 Lorain County JVS industrial equipment mechanics alum, from Wellington; and Thomas and William Keller, 2019 Lorain County JVS landscape and greenhouse management alum, from Midview. Each recipient receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event. Jenna Goddard, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black and Jonah Goddard represented Ohio in this national event after winning the state title back in March 2021.

The results were announced Oct. 29 at the annual awards banquet. The event was held in conjunction with the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter was named the fourth-place team. Jonah Goddard was also awarded the top individual in the further processed parts component of the contest.

By placing in the top five, these chapter members won a trip to the world’s largest poultry expo in Atlanta, Georgia this coming January. The trip is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry Association.