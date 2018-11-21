Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 21, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fourteen members from the Fayetteville FFA traveled to Indianapolis for the 91st National FFA Convention and Expo.

During the convention, Fayetteville member Bailey Barber received the American FFA Degree. Barber has shown tremendous leadership skills throughout her years in the FFA, while spending many hours working on her Supervised Agricultural Experiences.

While on the convention trip, the chapter toured Poe Hamps sheep farm, Umbarger Feed, and the NCAA Hall of Champions.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Nine members of the Utica FFA attended National FFA Convention Oct. 25-27. Those students were Emily Hill, Kimberlee Hornyak, Trina Orr, Shaeley Warner, Gabby Shipman, Madison Farrell, Amanda Annett, Alexis Rine, and Rachel Dickson. Karla Orr and Gina R Neff chaperoned.

The chapter attended the World’s Toughest Rodeo, a career expo, an escape room, and they toured Universal Lettering Company. Members also attended National FFA Fifth General Session.

On the final day of convention, members watched Emily Wesley and Jaimie Holtz receive their American Degrees. Holtz was unable to attend in person.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — Fifteen members of the Crestview FFA attended the 91st National FFA Convention Oct. 24-26. On their way, they toured the Honda Heritage Center, and the Wilson Football Factory.

On the first night in Indianapolis, the chapter went bowling with Clearfork and Northmor members.

During the convention, the chapter got to see the CEO of John Deere speak, and witnessed Kadie Myers and Dawson Lafever receiving their American degrees..

In awards, member Emma Ardis finished in the top four in her Veterinary Science job placement.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — The Edon FFA chapter received free FFA jackets from the Beck’s Blue Jacket Program through the Ohio FFA Association.

The Beck’s Blue Jacket Program allows first-year FFA members in the eighth, ninth, or 10th grade earn a free FFA jacket. To receive a jacket each member had to write an essay and complete at least one leadership activity.

The members who earned these jackets were Shyanna-Lee Isbister, Olivia Mitchell, Drew Gallehue, David Eitniear, Wade Parrish, and Emma Howard. This year the jackets were sponsored by Rollie Wolfrum from Hicksville and Joe Hoerst from Harrison, Ohio.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA conducted the annual Greenhand initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremony Nov. 5. The guest speaker was Jane Houin, who talked about her journey in the FFA, which included being the Ohio State FFA President, as well as her own personal journey through agriculture.

Members receiving their Greenhand Degree were Josh Carter, Cora Crilow, Trina Ellis, Ethan Feikert, Amy Hughes, Tucker Kaufman, Samantha Kendall, Brianna Lamp, Alisa Lovell, Julia Miller, Kyle Mowery, Drake Mullet, Ally Ogi, Marissa Patterson, Dodge Raber, Leah Reining, Curtis Sampsel, Michael Schwartz, Chloe Shumaker, Allisa Stapleton, Emma Stitzlein, and Abby Waers.

The members receiving their Chapter degrees were Natasha Averbukh, Taryn Grassbaugh, Bree Houin, Cody Miller, Emilee Maxwell, Emmett Myers, Jayme Pennell, Destiny Pozworski, Kylie Ramirez, Clay Shepler, Tierra Slaubaugh, Rebecca Sprang, Mac Stewart, Addison Yates, and Nathan Yoder.

On Nov. 3, the chapter sent six members to the district eight trap shoot, at the Jefferson County Sportsman’s Club.

Members attending were Drake Mullet, Jayme Pennell, Dodge Raber, Curtis Sampsel, Lucas Schaum, and Addison Yates. Overall, the team placed sixth out of 12 teams. The event was hosted by Harrison Central FFA Alumni.

On Nov. 7, four members participated in district job interview at Bellevue High School. Cora Crilow placed third in Division I, Jayme Pennell placed sixth in Division II, Macin Hager received sixth in Division III, and Taylor Feikert placed seventh in Division IV.

• • •

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — The Southern Local High School FFA Chapter attended the 91st national FFA convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 24-27, where one alumnus earned a national degree.

Luke Frischkorn was honored at the convention with the American Degree.

Frischkorn, a 2017 graduate of SLHS and six-year member of the school chapter, has served as a treasurer and vice president, was a member of the parliamentary procedure and wildlife identification teams and participated in a public speaking contest.

He has also participated in numerous FFA events and conventions on the local, state and national level throughout his FFA career.

In addition to Frischkorn, 14 members from SLHS attended: Kaden Baker, Cole Birkhimer, Kyle Brooke, Dalton Frischkorn, Quinton Gfeller, Ariana Goley, Bethany McCartney, Michael Mosti, Alexia Phillis, Jacob Prendergast, Erin Roush, Jacob Roush, Tyler Roush and Andrew Wilson.

They listened to keynote speakers and tour Indiana agribusinesses and farms, and toured the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton.

• • •

RICHMOND, Ohio — Julie Miller, a Steubenville resident and 2015 Edison High School graduate, received her American Degree during the 91st National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 24-27.

Miller is currently a junior agricultural education major at West Virginia University. Miller earned the degree after earning $10,000 through her Supervised Agricultural Experience program and fulfilling her state degree requirements.

Edison FFA Adviser Chuck Cline and current chapter members attending the convention included: Delaney Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Micaila McMillion, Lainee Harris, Makenzie McElroy, Nick Brousseau, Julia Purks and Chesney Swickard.

The group heard from keynote speakers and took part in various activities during the event.