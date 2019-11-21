Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 21, 2019

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members Logan Schlauch and Jayme Pennell competed at the National FFA Convention as National Proficiency Finalists. Logan competed in ag processing and Jayme competed in wildlife management. The members had to give a two-minute introductory speech and go through a 15-minute interview with a panel of judges.

Logan’s supervised agricultural experience involved working on his family’s dairy and yogurt processing operation. He is responsible for making, packing, and delivering the yogurt. Jayme’s supervised agricultural experience involves reclaiming 11 acres of farmland to create a wildlife habitat. He has planted over 1,600 trees, doubled the pollinators on his property, and increased the number of deer beds on the property from zero to six.

Though neither of them won first place in the nation, it was an opportunity to meet business contacts and FFA members from around the country. The members received a pin and $500, and they represent .00029% of FFA membership recognized as National Proficiency Finalists each year.

State FFA Vice President at Large Wyatt Kissell came to talk to all the ag classes Oct. 24. He talked about how important finances are and things that we can do to make money instead of losing money and also stressed the importance of setting goals and working towards your dreams.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — Five members of the River Valley FFA attended The Trail of Treats at Tall Grass Trail in Marion County to show their support, despite the wind and rain. People from all over the county come out and line the trail to pass out candy to the general public. Donations from chapter members helped the trail offset the cost of the activity.

• • •

Ashland, Ohio — The Crestview FFA Chapter began their annual National Convention Trip Oct. 30. The chapter partnered with three other schools: Clearfork, Seneca East and Northmor.

During the drive to Indianapolis, the chapter stopped at Shroyers Show Stock and toured the facility. The Chapter had the opportunity to learn how the business was started and what it takes to run a successful show stock business. The next stop on the trip was at J&M’s Manufacturing. J&M provided the chapters with a tour of four of their buildings and informed the members of the work they do on their machinery. At the conclusion of the tours, the company provided free J&M Yeti cups to members. The members attended the 92nd National FFA Convention expo and second general session Oct. 31. During the second general session, members witnessed National FFA Western Region Vice President, Shea Booster’s retiring address. The chapter had three members — Kathy Lehman, Justin Bond, and Jay Oswalt — receive their American Degree, which is the highest degree in the degree process for FFA.

• • •

Gnadenhutten, Ohio — Six Indian Valley FFA members were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Indianapolis.

Members receiving their American Degree were Riley Bardall, son of Leslie and Jay Bardall of Freeport; Kristen Oliver, daughter of Frances and Timothy Oliver of New Philadelphia; Nick Phillips, son of Kim and Leroy Phillips of Uhrichsville; Justin Scott, son of Sommer and Tim Scott of Port Washington; Ashley Smitley, daughter of Michelle and Dan Smitley of New Philadelphia; and Brandon Stephen, son of Rhonda and Chad Stephen of Newcomerstown. David Stiles serves as adviser to the Indian Valley FFA.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA Parli Pro team attend the Sub-district 3 competition in Smithville, Ohio, where they went up against teams from Southern Local and Southeast.

The team was made up of Shelby Kornbau, Molly Sell, Cody Cope. Emily Stoudt, Tori Firth and Rowen Brinker. Parliamentary Procedure team is made up of a minimum of six students in agriculture who know how to run a proper meeting. The two ranking senior officers held places of chair and secretary, which were Kornbau and Sell. The United team placed second out of three total teams.