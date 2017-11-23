Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 23, 2017

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Oct. 24-28, three members of the Black River Agricultural Education program traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 90th National FFA Convention.

Accompanying them on the trip were the Buckeye, Loudonville, Riverview, and Ashland FFA chapters.

The group started the trip with a stop at Ohio’s Freshwater Fish Farm.

The group arrived to compete in the National FFA Invitational Quiz Career Development Event. The senior team, consisting of Hannah Abfall and Callee and Cori Aviles, earned 12th place in the nation.

Mrs. Howard and Callee attended the National Chapter Award banquet. Callee accepted the award on behalf of the chapter who was recognized for its two-star achievement.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Grant Portz, a freshman from the Loudonville FFA chapter, took fifth place out of 12 in the Power, Structural, and Technical category of the National FFA Agriscience Fair competition.

His project, which received a gold rating, tested the strength of two different types of welds affected by three different Amps, (heat).

The Loudonville FFA chapter hosted a pancake breakfast Nov. 10 for all senior citizens and veterans in the community.

The chapter was also in charge of the Veteran’s Day Assembly. Kacey Reinhart the state FFA vice president gave a speech about the sacrifice veterans have made.

Andrea Leitenberger also gave a speech about her experience being in the military, to finish her speech she had her niece Stephanie Kline, a junior, sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA Alumni held their annual square dance following the FFA’s Greenhand Degree Ceremony Nov. 10.

The Greenhand Degree Ceremony was at 5:30 p.m., 13 greenhands were presented with their Greenhand Degree and stamped their geen painted hand on the 2017 Greenhand mural.

Greenhands honored were Shalyn Stewart, Colton White, Jacob Kramer, Lane Wetzel, Tara Adkins, Hannah Cooley, Xamara Woodford, Kaden Boswell, Jasmine Edwards, Dakota Pleska, Bella Watson, Alex Linder and Terry Brady.

Following the ceremony, the square dance kicked off at 6 p.m. The square dance was called by Danny Beck and the FFA alumni hosted a silent auction and a cake walk.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Six members represented the Utica FFA chapter at the National FFA Convention this year. Those students were Emily Hill, Courtney Smith, Trina Orr, Shaeley Warner, Adriana Harper and Amanda Annett.

During convention, the Utica FFA members were able to attend the World’s Toughest Rodeo, a Career Expo and the Buckeye Bash.

On the final day of the convention, members were able to see two Utica FFA alumni receive American Degrees — Emily Dickson and Taylor Orr.

The chapter had one member who participated and excelled in the Agriscience Fair. Trina Orr was selected in August to present her project at the convention. She was one of 12 students who were invited to compete at the convention and placed second overall.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Scott Thompson, Lorain County JVS industrial equipment mechanics 2016 graduate, from Midview, was recently awarded the American Degree. Thompson currently attends the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, studying agricultural mechanics.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — Waterford FFA members Katie Wagner and Derek Huck were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wagner is the daughter of Kevin and Lisa Wagner and is currently majoring in livestock science at Ohio State University. Huck is the son of Heather Huck and is currently majoring in evolution and ecology at Ohio State University.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

On the way down, the chapter stopped at Shroyers Club Lambs and Umbarger Show Feeds.

Two Crestview FFA members received their American degrees, Jenna Purvis and Kelcie Chance.

• • •

COVINGTON, Ohio — The Covington-UVCC FFA chapter attended the 90th FFA National Convention.

Covington FFA members on the trip included Bryan Miller, Hanna Shafer, Jack Shell, Tom Kuether, Brenna Miller, Hunter Evans, Brock Barga and Haylie Jackson.

Visiting on a one-day trip were Hailey Young, Rochele Besecker, Hunter Clarkson, Kayla Mitchell and Chelsea Poling.

For the first time in Covington FFA history, members received the American FFA degree. Recipients were 2013 graduates: Zach Hastings, Ben Kuether and Jese Shell.

The Covington-UVCC FFA had a successful CDE season with the soil judging contests. The rural team competed at the district level in Mercer County. Team members included: Trentin Alexander, Barga, Andrew Cates, Brenna Miller and Shae Robinson. High individual was Robinson, and she placed 52nd, the team placed 22nd.

The urban team included: Clarkson, Abby Fraley, Poling, Shafer, and Young.

The high individual was Thomas Kuether placing seventh, and the team placed third which advanced them to the state contest. At the state contest, the high individual was Bryan Miller, placing 27th. Other team members included: Lindsey Kimmel, Kuether and Clarkson and as a team they placed 19th.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Collin Brinkman, a 2016 graduate of the Fayetteville FFA program, competed at the National FFA Convention as a finalist in the Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management proficiency.

In recognition of being a finalist, Collin received a plaque and $500.