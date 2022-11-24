Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 24, 2022

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Food Science Team recently competed in the District 7 contest at Licking Valley High School. Ten students entered the contest in which members are tested on their knowledge of food safety, equipment, calculations and sensory characteristics. Zane Trace had four students place in the top 10: Wyatt Vick was second; Ashleigh Hupp was fourth; Elise DePugh was ninth and Colt Clyne was 10th. These students will advance to the Ohio FFA Food Science Contest at The Ohio State University, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. In the state contest, they will have the opportunity to compete for $5,000 in scholarships as well as team plaques and banners that are awarded to the top 10 teams.

In the job interview contest, both Elise DePugh and Caitlin DiBenedetto placed seventh in the District 7 contest. Earlier this fall, AFNR classes raised market broilers while other classes learned how to can grape juice and applesauce.

This past week, the food the students prepared was donated to Community UMC of Hallsville’s Food Pantry. A total of 42 broilers, 90 quarts of grape juice, 5 pints of applesauce and 20 pounds of sausage from last year’s sausage breakfast was loaded into boxes and coolers for transport to the pantry. According to Sherry Zeigler, one of the CUMC pantry volunteers, the chickens will be handed out as part of the Thanksgiving food distribution. The pantry serves over 50 families on a twice-monthly basis.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent seven members to the District Food Science Contest at Plymouth High School, Nov. 2. The team was two points out of second place and ended tied for third in the competition. Individually, Maria Stiener was third, Dakotah Ringwalt was 11th, Jess Miller was 22nd, Alex Pringle was 23rd, Olivia Gerber was 26th, Torrie Savage was 30th, and Alysa Pringle was 34th. Maria Stiener will have a chance to compete at the state contest individually, Dec. 3.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA held its annual fall meeting, Oct. 17. The meeting was brought to order by President Hanna Wilson. The officers then conducted opening ceremonies. After committee reports the officers reported on the events that have taken place this year: the officer retreat, Wayne and Ashland County fairs, fair recycling, soil judging, fun Fridays, the big E, dairy expo, Washington Leadership Conference, FFA camp and the Twilight Tour. Each of these events were discussed and were designed to inform the students about the current events that our chapter has taken part in. The chapter then moved, debated and voted on the upcoming events for the year.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Five members of the Black River FFA chapter recently attended the District Job Interview Career Development Event at Norwayne High School. After an intense round of interviews, Black River FFA members came out on top. Kylie Leonard and Colton Moskal competed in the senior and eighth-grade divisions and earned first place. Hailey Lambdin and Charlie Hollan competed in the freshman and sophomore divisions and earned second place. Emma Negron participated in the first-year junior/senior division and earned third place. Kylie Leonard will compete in the preliminary round of the State Job Interview Career Development Event.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Wellington FFA hosted district 2 leadership night, Nov. 8. Seven chapters attended: Firelands, Lorain County JVS, Wellington, Bellevue, Margaretta, Western Reserve and West Holmes. State president Aubrey Schwartz and vice president at large Luke Jennings led the night’s activities, teaching the group about leadership and the qualities of a good leader.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Thirty-seven Hillsdale FFA members received their Greenhand degrees and 26 members received their Chapter degrees Nov. 16. The ceremony took place at 7 p.m. and was led by Hillsdale FFA’s officer team. The guest speaker was Aubrey Schwartz,the state FFA President for Ohio. The Hillsdale FFA president, Zoey McBride, presented the Member of the Month Jax Rogers with a plaque and certificate. During the ceremony, the members received pins and a certificate saying that they had met all the requirements needed to acquire their degrees.

The members who received a pin made of bronze for the Greenhand degree are Owen Atkinson, Parker Bigley, Brock Bower, Braxten Burgett, Trenten Burson, Tessa Butcher, Klarissa Byler, Hunter Dalton, Carter Erandio, Michael Fuller, Garrett Furr, Carmen Gentry, Cade Hawley, Connor Helbert, Brady Heller, Hunter Hickey, Aiden Hoffman, Trenton Houchin, Emma Linder, Aurora Martin, Wade Moody, Camden Morgan, Connor Nethero, Valerie Raubenolt, Daniel Ritchie, Zoe Ritchie, Blake Schwan, Makayla Schwendeman, Kahlen Simmons, Jacey Slagle, Owen Sloan, Emma Snyder, Joseph Swazey, Cameron Sweet, Landen Timms, Reed Twining and Kaylee Wilfong.

The 26 members who met all obligations and received a silver pin are Ian Atkinson, Ava Bolen, Olivia Burgess, Chloe Crowe, Austin Denny, Dylan Fickes, Keira Filius, Willow Funk, Logan Garn, Jillian Hazen, Peyton Hyatt, Lincoln Jones, Bradey Krichbaum, Rodalynn Mast, Trace McBride, Dally Meek, Ethan Miller, Taylor Rafeld, Cassidy Sinnett, Kambin Smith, Haleigh Stephens, Bella Stutz, Peighton Thomas, Baylee Weber, Rosalynne Weekley and Jack Wurster. The night concluded with a successful pie auction, the proceeds of which will be used for senior FFA scholarship winners.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA took the first graders of Fayetteville-Perry Elementary to Shaw Farms for their annual Fall Fest activity, Oct. 19. While at Shaw Farms, they went on a hayride, had an agricultural lesson, got to see various farm animals, enjoyed a corn maze and then got to take a pumpkin home.