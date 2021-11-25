Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 25, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The Black River FFA, of Sullivan, Ohio, has been recognized in the National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization. The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This is Black River’s seventh consecutive year to earn the honor.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging in late July were be recognized at the National FFA Convention & Expo, in Indianapolis.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA chapter was in charge of the Veteran’s Day assembly at Loudonville High School Nov. 11. Many of the 2021-2022 FFA officers ran the program with president Conner Portz giving an opening speech. It began with the jazz band playing patriotic songs. The choir (Redbird Rhapsody) sang the national anthem and “God Bless the USA.”

Aubrey Schwartz, State FFA secretary, gave remarks about the sacrifice of veterans with a personal story about her great-grandpa.

The Veteran Keynote Address was given by Loudonville graduate, Lt. Col. Andrew Butts, U.S. Air Force. He spoke about his experiences being in the Air Force from his initial duty assignment as an acquisition engineer, to his time at the Pentagon working the Department of Defense, to his job with Stellar Solutions, Inc. after retirement from the Air Force.

• • •

WHEELING, W.Va. — Four Members of the South Harrison FFA competed Nov. 15 in the West Virginia Farm Bureau’s second Annual Quiz Bowl Competition at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center. Questions covered general agriculture; farm safety; state agriculture laws; U.S. Constitution; West Virginia Constitution; farm to fork; the legislative process and more.

Teams competed in a double-elimination competition in front of the farm bureau’s general state meeting. South Harrison’s winning team included Madison Stonestreet, Hope Woods, Lakota Wilson and team captain Spencer Nolan. Winning team members each received a $300 cash prize.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — During the national convention, on Oct. 28, Northwestern FFA was awarded a Two Star National Chapter Award.

The National Chapter Award has three categories the chapter lists events under. These categories are Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture.

The chapter events in the Growing Leaders category were hosting an summer officer retreat, having members participate in at least one Career Development Event a year and attending the National Convention Viewing Party.

The events in the Building Communities category were participating in the Wayne County Fair Recycling, participating in Operation Christmas Child and organizing a Feed a Farmer event.

The events in the Strengthening Agriculture category were having members volunteer in the Wayne County Truck and Tractor Pull two times a year, hosting a recruitment day for 7th and 8th graders and selling sausage as a chapter fundraiser.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter hosted a trap shoot at Silver Dollar Sportsmen’s Club in Wooster Nov. 13. The chapter’s two teams placed sixth and 11th out of 18 teams from 10 schools.

Individually Emma Stitzlein was the high scoring girl with a 41, and Alexa Tate was the second high scoring girl with a 37. Logan VanSickle was the chapter’s high-scoring boy with a 36, followed by Ian Barr with a 35.

Nine West Holmes FFA graduates received their American FFA Degrees Oct. 30, including Ethan Drzazga, Macin Hager, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh and Chase Stitzlein. The chapter sent 16 members to the national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-30.

Four chapter members participated in a district food science competition at Plymouth High School Nov. 3. Members included Cora Crilow and Alysa Pringle, who scored a 106, Ally Ogi, who scored 93, and Leah Reining, who scored 90.

Four members participated in the district 2 job interview contest at Bellevue Nov. 11. Ally Ogi placed first in the senior division. Maren Drzazga placed first in the sophomore division. Alysa Pringle placed fourth in the junior division. Lexy Starner placed fourth in the freshman division. Ally Ogi and Maren Drzazga will now compete in the state contest.

West Holmes FFA members participated in the chapter job interview contest Nov. 4. In the freshman division, Lexy Starner was first, Garrett Fowler second and Alexa Tate third.

In the sophomore division, Maren Drzazga was first and Derek Miller second. In the junior division, Alysa Pringle was first, Becca Schuch was second and Garrett Houin was third. In the senior division, Ally Ogi was first, Ashley Tate was second and Cora Crilow was third. Lexy Starner, Maren Drzazga, Alysa Pringle and Ally Ogi will move on to the district contest.