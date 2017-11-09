Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 9, 2017

BEVERLY, Ohio — On Oct. 25, the Fort Frye FFA headed to the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo with three other FFA chapters; Frontier, Marietta and Waterford.

The chapter watched two Fort Frye FFA alumni receive the American FFA Degree. John David Gazelle III, the first male from Fort Frye to ever receive the national degree, and Josie White, the sixth female from the chapter to do so.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Marlington FFA chapter traveled with RG Drage and Minerva FFA chapters to the 90th National FFA Convention Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis.

Members attended sessions, saw piglets being born at Fair Oaks Farm and went to the rodeo, and Rascal Flatts concert.

The Marlington FFA chapter and the Marlington FFA Alumni and Friends are selling Biery Cheese through Nov. 20. If interested, contact an FFA member or Brittany Sheckler at 330-823-1300, ext. 4229, or at b_sheckler@marlingtonlocal.org.

Marlington FFA will hold a statewide Leadership Night Dec. 8, at 5 p.m., at Marlington High School. Admission for the leadership night is a donation of food for families in need. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

The Marlington FFA Alumni and Friends will meet Nov. 13 in the Marlington High School Ag Room at 7 p.m. You do not need to be a past member of the FFA or Marlington to join.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA rural soils team competed in the state soils competition Oct. 14 at the Farm Science Review rounds in London, Ohio.

The team placed eighth out of 50 teams. Team members were Stefani Saunders, Gavinn Tornes, Leeann Trippett and Clay Hansell.

Leading up to the state competition, the rural team placed second in the county competition, with team member Hansell placing third individually.

In the District 10 competition, the rural team placed first, with Hansell placing first individually, Saunders placing sixth, Tornes placing seventh and Trippett placing 12th.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Sixteen members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to National FFA Convention Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis.

Chapter members Juanita Miller, Michael Klein, and Jason Jenkins were recognized as proficiency finalists and Jenkins, William Hughes, Gabe Armstrong, Hannah Schlegel, Carter Smith, and Justin Lorentz received their American Degrees.

During their trip, the chapter toured the Anthony-Thomas Chocolate Factory, the Exotic Cat Rescue, Purdue University, Fair Oaks Farms and rode horses at Ft. Harrison State Park.

• • •

BELOIT, Ohio — The West Branch FFA took eight members to National FFA Convention Oct. 25-28: Kelly Ginnetti, Neil Ginnetti, Curtis Irwin, Grayce McDaniel, Starr Leyman, Brad Kale and Gavin Clarke.

The chapter is currently selling fruit, and will be collecting scrap metal and aluminum cans behind the Vocational Agriculture department at West Branch High School Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will be donated to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Oct. 6, Jake Tyree, from Crop Production Services, visited Black River FFA ag classes and helped students perform a crop yield analysis on the chapter’s 15-acre and four-acre soybean fields.

Each class period went into the fields to learn how to find the crop’s approximate yield, identify problem weeds like marestail, and evaluate problems or things that went well with the field during the growing season.

Black River FFA chapter challenged its members to participate in the “Largest Harvest” competition. The winners in each category were: Kaitlyn Long with the tallest corn stalk at 12 feet, 4 inches; Jenna Hamilton with the largest pumpkin weighing 87 pounds; Jeff Owen’s corn cob had the most kernels with 881; and Kylie Long’s soybean plant had 404 bean pods.

• • •

PALMYRA, Ohio — The Southeast FFA chapter took six members to the 90th annual National FFA Convention, in Indianapolis. Several Ag businesses were toured on the way and members attended general sessions as well as the FFA career show and expo.

Chapter members Kelsea Ebie and Brandon Loebick were awarded American FFA Degrees.

The chapter is selling citrus fruit and beef jerky through Nov. 13.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — Members of the United FFA chapter attended the 90th annual National FFA Convention in October. Zak Tomlinson and J.R Himes received their American Degrees.

Along with attending sessions during convention, members toured the National Air Force Museum and Indianapolis Speedway, and attended the Rascal Flatts concert and The World’s Toughest Rodeo.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Western Reserve FFA held a Third Grade Ag Day, Oct. 20, at Western Reserve High School. Students rotated through six stations to learn about farm safety, corn plastics, wool and eggs, soybeans, dairy, beef by-products, and a petting zoo.