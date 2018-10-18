Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 18, 2018

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — During the final week of October, Miami Trace/ Great Oaks FFA will send numerous students to National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Six of these members will compete in the National Parliamentary Procedure contest. The Miami Trace FFA team was named state champions in December 2017 and will represent Ohio at the national competition. Team members are: Meri Grace Carson, Aubrey Schwartz, Khenadi Grubb, Morgan Eggleton, Garrett Hagler and Graham Carson.

So far this school year, the chapter has competed in numerous career development events.

Sept. 29, Jake Harris, Ben Speakman, Grant DeBruin and Wyatt Atley competed in the state forestry contest, and finished 17th out of the 36 teams competing.

On Oct. 2, Kyler Batson, Grant DeBruin, Aubrey Schwartz, Logan Smith and Lahni Stachler competed in the district soils competition. Miami Trace worked cooperatively with the Fayette Soil and Water office to host the contest at the Fayette County YMCA.

Overall, there where approximately 200 FFA members from Fayette and surrounding counties present for the competition.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Four members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter competed in the District 7 FFA Rural Soil Evaluation Career Development Event Oct. 2 at Dunlap Ridge Farm near Chillicothe.

Senior FFA members Andrew Armistead, Gabby Gwinn, Gabe Nichols and Katie Shelby placed 14th as a team, and Gwinn was the highest placing individual at 46th place.

Chapter members also traveled to the Ohio Statehouse Sept. 26 to participate in the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. During the event the members learned what role they can play in supporting agriculture legislation.

During lunch members had the opportunity to converse with members of the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.

Recently, the chapter partnered with the Church Triumphant Food Pantry for their Canning for a Cause event. Students participated in the processing of over 120 quarts of grape juice that will be donated to the Church Triumphant Food Pantry for distribution to their patrons in October.

Ohio FFA officers Grant Lach and Bailey Eberhart visited the members earlier this school year to share lessons in leadership, teamwork and goal setting.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — John Hughes, active member in the West Holmes FFA, has been named a national finalist in the Dairy Entrepreneurship Proficiency Area. He will now compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, starting with an interview process on October 25.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter was nominated by Warren FFA and Marion Local FFA to participate in the 10-gallon milk challenge. In the challenge, FFA chapters nominate each other to purchase 10 gallons of milk to support local dairy farmers. After purchasing the milk, the chapter then donates that milk to local charities.

Since The Crestview FFA chapter got nominated twice, members decided to purchase 20 gallons and then donated it to Harmony House for the Homeless and the Domestic Violence Shelter.

In turn, the chapter challenged the National Officer Team, Shelby, Northmor, Hillsdale, Wayne Trace, and Plymouth FFA chapters.

• • •

LORAIN, Ohio — For the ninth consecutive year, Lorain County JVS student FFA members participated in the Food For America program, Oct. 9, at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

Third and fourth grade students from local school districts attended this event, where 29 interactive displays were set up to engage the students and provide them with knowledge of the agricultural industry.

FFA members in the Landscape and Greenhouse Management and Industrial Equipment Mechanics programs worked different stations throughout the fairgrounds. Each group spent approximately 6 minutes at each station, where they learned about crops, tractors, maple syrup, beef meat, dairy cattle, recycling, and composting; to name a few.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Marlington FFA is holding a haunted school Oct. 19 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Marlington High School. Admission is $3 and proceeds go to Akron Children’s Hospital.

• • •

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull Career and Technical Center FFA will hold its annual fruit sale fundraiser though Nov. 16. For more information, contact Aleesha Tingler at 330-647-9589.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Under the direction of Alyssa Crytzer, the Hillsdale FFA chapter conducted a community service project of donating all school supplies to the first-graders who attend Hillsdale Elementary.