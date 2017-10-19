Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 19, 2017

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — Fifteen members of the Southern Local FFA Chapter will attend the 90th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 25-28.

Sean Growe will receive the American FFA Degree. Growe is a 2016 graduate of Southern Local High School and currently attends the Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he is studying biology.

During their travels, FFA members will visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the National United States Air Force Museum.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Marlington FFA chapter held its first Hog Roast and Car Smash before the Marlington home football game Sept. 29.

Participants could swing a hammer at a car and buy a fresh pulled pork sandwich. The event raised $659 for the chapter.

The chapter also hosted its first “Haunted School” Oct. 13. Proceeds benefited Akron Children’s Hospital.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA is currently holding its annual fruit sale. In addition to the fruit, the chapter is selling fruit baskets and fruit buckets, nuts, DB Yummers BBQ sauce, Country Meat beef sticks, and Buffalo Dip.

The sale will run through Nov. 10, with delivery Dec. 13- 15. If you are interested in purchasing any items, contact a Black River FFA member or the Black River High School Agriculture Department at 419-736-3303, ext. 522.

All proceeds from this year’s sale will be used to assist students attending national and state conventions, FFA camp, Career Development Events, and senior scholarships.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA recently participated in a countywide effort to collect items for disaster relief in Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

Patricia Cluxton, a lifelong Brown County resident, reached out to the county FFA chapters to partner with Ministries 25 in Cincinnati to collect relief items. In turn, the FFA chapter reached out to its high school and community to donate nonperishable foods, personal care products, cleaning supplies, paper products, infant supplies and first aid items.

With the combined efforts of the school and community, the Fayetteville FFA was able to collect more than 650 items to aid in the effort to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Lorain County JVS members of the National FFA Organization participated in the Food For America program Oct. 10 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

Approximately 200 students in third and fourth grades from local school districts, as well as adults with multiple handicaps, and elderly dementia patients were in attendance.

JVS FFA students created numerous displays to engage participants and share information about agriculture.

Each group rotated through each station, where they learned about dairy and beef cattle, saddle horses, poultry, tractors, and where their food comes from, among other exhibits.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter is working with a new ag education teacher, Levi Myers.

Myers succeeds Dan Fulk, who retired after 32 years.

Myers, a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College, joins Heather Tegtmeier as the chapter’s second adviser.

He is a graduate of Plymouth High School and is a former FFA member. He also held internships with the Wayne County OSU Extension office and the Ohio FFA.