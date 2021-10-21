Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 21, 2021

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Eight members of the Black River FFA chapter attended Greenhand Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, in Carroll County, Sept. 26-28. The camp gives first-year members an introduction to the FFA.

During the camp, members completed leadership activities like an FFA quiz challenge, leadership field games and an obstacle course. They also participated in goal-oriented workshops led by the Ohio FFA State Officer Team. Members were encouraged to set goals that will help guide them as they begin their FFA careers.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter completed its annual roadside clean-up around Fayetteville Sept. 16. Members picked up trash and recyclables along State Route 68 and side streets in town. Six members stayed after school to participate and picked up six bags of trash and three bags of recyclables.

The chapter also sent 35 members to Farm Science Review, in London, Ohio, Sept. 21. Students broke off into groups and explored the show. Members also completed a scavenger hunt where they met industry representatives.