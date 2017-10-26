Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 26, 2017

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Marlington FFA sent five officers and one Greenhand to the district officer training and Greenhand conference Oct. 21 at Norwayne High School.

Students who participated in officer training learned more about the office they hold and did different team-building activities to strengthen themselves as a team. At the Greenhand conference, students learned about leadership and did various other activities with State Officer Lane Heil.

Marlington FFA alumni are hosting its annual cheese sale. FFA members will be selling Biery cheese. The deadline to order cheese is Nov. 20.

Pick up will be the first week in December. If you are interested in purchasing cheese, contact Mrs. Sheckler by email at b_sheckler@marlingtonlocal.org or by phone, 330-823-1300, ext. 4229.

The Marlington FFA raised $250 for Akron Children’s Hospital, Oct. 13, at its first Haunted School.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA is currently holding its annual citrus fruit, apples and barbecue sauce sales. The sale includes navel oranges, red navel oranges, pink grapefruit, tangelos, Fuji apples and mixed fruit options.

The mixed fruit options include a tangelo and pink grapefruit mix, a navel and tangelo mix, a navel and pink grapefruit mix, and a mix of 1/3 tangelo, 1/3 navel, and 1/3 pink grapefruit. All of the mixes are available in 4/5 of a bushel. The other fruit options come in either 2/5 of a bushel or 4/5 of a bushel.

Barbecue sauce, fruit baskets and fruit bags are available as well.

The baskets are made up of oranges, grapefruits, red and gold apples, pears, Sunkist Fruit Candy, and assorted nuts.

Prices range from $18-$30. The fruit will come in the first or second week of December, and the fruit baskets will be in at a time close to Christmas.

If you are interested in buying fruit, contact a Northwestern FFA member or the Northwestern High School Ag Department at 419-846-3833, ext. 1317, or 1043, by Nov. 8.

Members from Northwestern FFA competed in the state soil judging contest held by Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, Oct. 14.

Both the urban and the rural teams competed Oct. 14. Kyle Piscione, Kyle Badger, David Miley and Briana Troyan made up the rural team.

The urban team consisted of Cody Morrow, Cody Tegtmeier, Michael Nutter and Austen Wood. The team placed second overall out of 46 teams and Tegtmeier placed second.

The two teams evaluated more than 20 soil pits this season.

Northwestern FFA participated in a trap shoot hosted by the New Pittsburg Sportsmans Club Oct. 7. Members Rod and Mary Lou Hart and Jay Ott helped teach students and FFA advisers about range safety and shooting techniques.

At the trap shoot, there were 10 members present.

At the trap shoot, the members and advisers shot clay pigeons, played games and had small competitions to see who was the sharpshooter. Members got to shoot real competition guns for the first time. Also, the members got the feel for shooting regulation distances for clay shooting.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Twenty-seven students of the Black River FFA agriculture education department attended the Farm Science Review, Sept. 20. Students participated in the field plot demonstrations where the new implements were put to use while demonstrating emerging practices in planting, harvesting and conservation methods.

The following students attended the event: Anna Shearer, Alexa Shearer, Kaitlyn Long, Kylie Long, Mya Kunsman, Hannah Abfall, Joe Warner, Nathan Clifford, Colton Thompson, Jared Bradford, Jenna Hamilton, Chloee Howard, Gracie Moskal, Joe Mennell, Hope Diaz, Shay Ladina, Morgan Czarny, Katlyn Kubitz, Kailee Baker, Christyne Hall, Madison Bias, Sharla Murray, Amanda Myceck, Cassidy Mrakuzic, Tessa Sprinkle, Molly Cordonnier and William Warner.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter hosted their annual chicken barbeque fundraiser. Community members came into the high school commons to purchase a meal that the chapter and alumni members prepared.

The fundraiser helps support the chapter throughout the year with activities that the members take part in.

Along with supporting the chapter’s activities throughout the year, the event also allows members to interact with community members who are supportive of the chapter.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA has started their annual fruit sale. Items include oranges, grapefruit, tangelos, cheese, cheese spreads and beef sticks.

Various combinations include orange apple and pear sampler, citrus sampler with oranges, grapefruits and tangelos and the apple and pear combination.

Members will be selling through Nov.10. Contact a United FFA member for more information or call Mr. Sutton at 330-223-2836.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Twenty-nine members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the Antique Festival Parade in Millersburg Oct. 8. Members who attended include: Braden Neville, Chance Bales, Nathan Yoder, Lexi Ogi, Braxton Lint, Taylor Feikert, Jake Napier, Hunter Smith, Mikey Kick, Hayley Davis, Ethan Drzazga, Ethan Vansickle, Dylan Landon, Mac Pingledis, Katie Sprang, Mariah Miller, Ella Sprang, Abby Rohr, Lucas Shaum, Chase Stitzlein, Braiden Bower, Travett Boughman, Juanita Miller, David Kandel, Logan Schlauch, Natasha Averbukh, Tyler Lyons, Kiana Bowen and Destiny Pozworski.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Members of the Western Reserve FFA volunteered at the Fall Fun Fest at the Huron County Fairgrounds, Oct. 14. Fall Fun Fest is an activity day for kids where they rotate through stations of crafts, a petting zoo, snacks, pumpkin painting, a maze, etc.

The Western Reserve FFA members who attended were Jasmine Edwards, Colton White, Tara Adkins, Xamara Woodford and Shalyn Stewart. They led groups of kids through each station.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Three members of the West Muskingum FFA chapter competed in the State Urban Soils competition at the Molly Caren Agricultural Research Center in London Oct. 14.

The team placed 38th in the state with Olivia placing 113th, Cayden placing 147th and Tyler placing 148th.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA have started its annual fruit sales and they will continue until Nov. 2.

The group is selling Florida citrus fruit, Ohio apples, Florida peanuts, cashews, pecans, DB Yummers BBQ sauce, limited beef jerky and cheese trays.

Anyone interested should contact the Loudonville FFA Chapter at 419-994-4101 during the day or personally contact an FFA member.

The Loudonville Free Street Fair was Oct. 3- 7.

During the market steer show, Jacob Ashby got grand champion market steer and Derek Mutchler got reserve grand champion market steer.

Samantha Augustine got reserve grand champion with her market hog. Right before the fair, FFA members set up a fruit display to educate the public on what kind of fruit is grown in this area.

The chapter had three FFA members on the fair queen court. Mya Switzer was fair queen, Madalyn Sponsler second runner-up, and Victoria Gebhart was third runner-up.