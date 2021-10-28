Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 28, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Oct. 5, some Fayetteville FFA officers and members went to the Cincinnati Center for Autism to hold an Agriculture Day with the students and staff. They brought along animals for a petting zoo. The animals included were two ponies, a chicken, two rabbits, and two goats.

They also brought sensory bins, informational boards about the life cycles of pumpkins and corn, and some arts and crafts related to agriculture for the students to enjoy.

On Oct. 8, the Fayetteville FFA chapter hosted their annual Cardboard City to raise awareness for homelessness. There were 14 FFA members that participated.

The members made shelters out of cardboard and spent the night at the school on the track area. Prizes were given to the top three best shelters based on their design, structural integrity and decoration. Each student brought in canned goods and other non-perishable items that will be donated to HOPE Emergency.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Sept. 25, the Black River FFA chapter held another record-breaking year as members and guests gathered for the annual FFA Fall Hog Roast.

The cookout was held in the gym where over 110 people enjoyed an evening of food, conversation and an informational meeting prepared by the chapter officers’ parents to participate in while the students played a game of kickball.

After dinner, announcements were made including the Summer Members of the Month, winners of the Largest Harvest competition and new junior officers were installed.

Following dinner, everyone split into groups where chapter officers took the opportunity to inform parents about this year’s events and activities available to the members as well as reviewed the FFA and classroom expectations and requirements. In addition, last year’s slideshow was presented to the guest during the dinner to give an idea about the forthcoming events and recap last year’s accomplishments.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter visited the district’s elementary school Oct. 13 to teach the students about pumpkins.

The members read the book “Pumpkin Cat” by Anne Mortimer which showed the kids how pumpkins are planted and how to take care of them while they grow. After the members read the book, there was a STEM experiment.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — On Oct. 14, the Edon FFA held its third annual Feeding Farmers project, which was filmed by AgMarket.net to be featured on RFD TV.

Members prepared snack bags filled with chips, granola bars, crackers and cookies to show their support of farmers that are in the midst of harvest. Members of the officer team delivered 222 snack bags to Edon Farmers Co-op to hand out to grain truck drivers to take back to their harvest crews.

Again this year, the chapter partnered with State Bank to fund this service project.

Williams County farmer, Randy Coles, directed $2,500 to the Edon FFA chapter through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer.

As part of their mission the Edon FFA will use the funds to purchase FFA jackets for chapter members and various classroom supplies. Celebrating its 12th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter had its September meeting on Sept. 27 at Acres of Fun.

At the meeting, the chapter voted to hold the annual fruit sale from Oct. 7 to Dec. 15 and hold the Greenhand initiation on Nov. 22, among other things.

After the meeting members were able to play laser tag, go go-carting and play mini golf.

On Oct. 9, 13 West Holmes FFA members helped in the hazardous waste clean up day.

Members help unload items that were brought in by members of the community that they wanted to dispose of including TVs, electronics, tires, old appliances, paints and light bulbs.

Members include: Gabe Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesburger, Pacee Miller, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alex Prinlge, Alysa Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Ashley Tate, Alexa Tate and Quintin Vehrs.

On Oct. 10, 27 members of the West Holmes FFA attended the Antique Festival parade in Millersburg. Members included: Jewel Brown, Cora Crilow, Haylee Conner, Maren Drzazga, Ava Eberhard, Ethan Feikert, Garrett Fowler, Olivia Gerber, Keith Hawkins,Colby Long, Adam Mast, Derek Miller, Jess Miller, Casey Ogi, Taelor Patterson, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Hailey Richert, Payton Rouse, Becca Schuch, Wyatt Schlauch, Hayden Smith, Maria Steiner, Miranda Taylor, Alexa Tate and Gabby Yates. The Social and Recreation committee was in charge of creating the theme for the float. The chapter was named the Queen’s Choice Award for the 2021 parade.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Car crashes are the top cause of death for young people in America, and 75% of them do not involve drugs or alcohol; most fatal teen crashes involve reckless and distracted driving.

This year, the students of Firelands High School committed themselves to fighting this preventable health epidemic by creating and launching a strategic Distracted Driving Social Media Campaign.

The Firelands FFA Distracted Driving Social Media Campaign is an opportunity for teachers or advisors to engage student leaders in the creation of empowerment strategies and solutions that address reckless and distracted driving. Students in Agribusiness Management Class have created a marketing plan and all materials and media to complete the campaign.

The Firelands Distracted Driving Social Media Campaign will take place Oct. 25-29, and can be found on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter all under the @firelandsffa handle.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter is currently holding their annual fruit sale. The fruit is hand picked, fresh Florida citrus.

FFA members will pick up and deliver the fruit the first week of December when it comes in.

There are a variety of fruits for sale this year including pineapples, navel oranges, red navals, pink grapefruit, tangelos, haloes and apples. The sale also includes apple cider and a bottle of DB Yummers BBQ sauce.

Order forms are due Nov.12. Talk to a local FFA member or contact the high school ag department at 419-846-3833 ext. 1043 or 1317 to order. Make checks payable to Northwestern FFA.

• • •

FLUSHING, Ohio — Dutton Cattle Company welcomed members of the Union Local FFA chapter to their Belmont County farm to offer insight into raising the unique breed of Akaushi Wagyu Cattle.

Students arrived Oct. 22 to tour the Dutton Cattle Company property while gaining firsthand knowledge of a local working beef cattle operation. The ranch tour was led by ranch Manager Jeff Shepherd, who has been working with Dutton Cattle for the last three years.

After the ranch tour the students were invited to the Dutton’s family restaurant, The Pike 40 in Morristown, Ohio for lunch. The Pike 40 prepared burgers for the students with beef from the cattle raised on the Dutton Cattle Company Farm.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — Four River Valley FFA chapter members attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference on Sept. 29. Gabby Cunningham, Zach Cunningham, Kari Carter and Kenzae Eager along with many other FFA members gathered at the Ohio Statehouse and learned about the importance of agriculture advocacy, connected with state legislators and their staff and practiced lobbying agriculture issues.

Last year the legislative leadership conference was hosted online.