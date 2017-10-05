Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 4, 2017

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Sixteen West Muskingum FFA members competed in the 2017 District Forestry CDE, Sept. 28, at Moore Memorial Woods near Old Washington.

The team placed seventh overall. Top four members were: Olivia, eighth place; Cayden, 34th; Josh, 56th and Kylie, 69th. Other members participating were: Ashley, Joey, Laklyn, Madison, Tyler, Andy, Blake, Riley, Nick, Cayci, Hunter and Emma.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA members participated in recycling during the week of the Wayne County Fair. Members went around late each night at and collected recycling items around the fairgrounds in coordination with Jeff Harmon, the senior fair board and the Joint Solid Waste District members collected recycling items such as cardboard boxes, plastics, food waste and cans.

Sept. 23 and 27 FFA members picked grapes at Jim Borton’s vineyard. Members picked grapes off the vine and put them into bins to be shipped off for processing. The chapter picked over six thousand pounds of grapes.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Thirty-four members of the West Holmes FFA chapter assisted with a fifth-grade farm tour Sept. 20, in Holmes County.

Stations were set up for farm safety, led by Abby Rohr, Juanita Miller, Chase Stitzlein, and Leon Williams IV; soil health, led by Lexi Ogi, Cade Patterson, Taylor Feikert, and Braxton Lint; and water quality, led by Travett Boughman, Gabby Sherman, John Hughes, Michael Kick, Whitney Miller, and Jake Napier.

Other members assisting included: Ella Sprang, Jaeden Roloff, Hailee Carter, Kerrin Fair, David Kandel, Moses Schlabach, Tyler Lyons, Mariah Miller, Marissa Lamp, Brevon Barnes, Jarrett Snow, Drew Mast, Anna and Laura Irwin and Chasidy Schmucker.