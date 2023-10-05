Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 5, 2023

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of Zane Trace FFA attended Farm Science Review on Sept. 20 near London, Ohio.

The event, sponsored by the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State University, showcased the newest equipment and practices in agriculture. Zane Trace FFA members saw lots of booths and companies advertising their products and showing off livestock and farm equipment, they enjoyed many great food vendors and learned a lot via the many field demonstrations.

The Zane Trace FFA loved the trip and would like to thank Ohio State University for helping them learn more about agriculture outside of the classroom.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On Sept. 12, 30 members of Zane Trace FFA had the opportunity to attend the Explore Ag Career Day, sponsored by Ross County Farm Bureau and Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District, at the Ross County Fairgrounds and Dunlap Ridge Farm.

Members started the day by participating in three career stations in the multipurpose building at the fairgrounds. The stations featured hands-on activities in welding and veterinary science as well as an ag careers challenge game. In the vet science station, students learned how to fill animal prescription bottles and how to read the labels. In the welding station, students were able to try out a welding simulator and were introduced to the many different specialties that welders can achieve.

After these stations, the students headed to the farm where they enjoyed a great lunch and got to visit three more stations on ag careers. They first learned about wildlife careers from Ohio Department of Natural Resources game wardens. Then, they learned about surveying skills and careers from employees of Ross SWCD. They learned about waterways and how to determine the slope on hills with some of the surveying tools. The final station featured a discussion with Todd Ference from Pixelle, who taught the group all about wood production and how to determine the amount of timber within certain trees.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA hosted a chapter kickball game and pizza night on Sept. 21 to offer members a bonding opportunity.

The members who attended the kickball game were Kyndall Sims, Savannah Blount, Ahmad Al-Jamal, Carter Wulff, Evan Cuthrell, Bryce Nussbaum, Caleb Lahmon, Jace Baker, Mason Salem, Brookelyn Nolletti, Brooke Hershey, Syrus Nyomo, Bryson Snow, Chet McNeil, Kaleb Badger, Jacoby Gilbert, Kade Tegtmeier, Mallory Gilbert, Makenna Connelly and Emma Connelly.

Northwestern FFA enjoyed the activity and is looking forward to more events throughout the school year.

• • •

BELOIT, Ohio — Twenty-five members of West Branch FFA traveled to London, Ohio for the annual Farm Science Review.

Students got to experience demonstrations, view several million dollars worth of machinery and learn about farm safety and college and business opportunities in the agricultural industry.