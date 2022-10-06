Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 6, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter held events to allow members to get involved in the community. One of the activities was the roadside clean-up around Fayetteville, Sept. 7.

Members walked along Route 68 and the side roads of Fayetteville to pick up any trash and recyclables. Overall, they picked up eight bags of trash and two bags of recyclables.

The chapter’s September meeting was held Sept. 9 in order to discuss upcoming activities. Following that, Family Fun Night took place. The Family Fun Night games included a hay bale throwing competition, a game of tug-of-war, an egg toss and numerous other activities.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — West Muskingum FFA started the year with its first competition of the year, Sept. 20. FFA members from the environmental science class competed at the District 8 forestry contest in Adamsville, where they identified trees, forestry equipment, along with forestry products, measured trees, answered questions about topographical maps and completed a compass course determining azimuth and distance between points.

The West Muskingum FFA Forestry Team placed second place in the district, with Abby Crum placing second, Tyler McElfresh placing fourth and Abi Elswick placing 10th.

On Sept. 24, Abby, Abi, and Dylon Brown competed at State Forestry Contest at Hocking College. This was the first time competing in nine years. The team placed 18th in the state with Abby placing 31st individually.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter experienced another record breaking year as members and guests gathered at the annual FFA Fall Hog Roast.

The cookout was held in the gym where over 130 members and guests enjoyed an evening of food, conversation and an informational meeting prepared by the chapter officers for parents to participate in while the students engaged in leadership games and activities.

After dinner, presentations were made including the summer members of the month, winners of the largest harvest competition and new junior officers were installed. Following dinner, everyone split into groups where chapter officers took the opportunity to inform parents about this year’s events and activities available to the members as well as reviewed the FFA and classroom expectations and requirements.

In addition, last year’s slideshow was presented to the guests during the dinner to give an idea about the forthcoming events and recap last year’s accomplishments.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — On Sept. 28, the Smithville FFA Chapter Soils team made their way to the district contest. The urban and rural soils teams both placed fourth out of 10.

The rural soil team consisted of Caden Zimmerly, Mason Johnson, Eli Baltic, Lillian Kreider and Reagan Gerhart. The Urban Soils team consisted of Ben Rhoads, Matthew Tomic, Cooper Baltic, Eric Lehman and Cody Krug. Both teams have the chance to compete in the state competition.

On Sept. 22, the chapter had the opportunity to go to Farm Science Review. The chapter had 18 members and one guest attend.

On Sept. 21, Smithville FFA members participated in the Wayne County Soils Contest. Smithville FFA placed first in urban soils. The urban soil team consisted of Garrett Geiser, Landen Clark, Cooper Baltic, Eric Lehman, Matthew Tomic and Ben Rhoads who came home with the highest score in the county in his urban county skills.