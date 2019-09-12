Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 12, 2019

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of West Holmes FFA exhibited at the 2019 Holmes County Fair Aug. 5-10 at Harvest Ridge. Kylie Ramirez was crowned fair queen and Macin Hager was fair King.

For market hogs, Ramirez was reserve in her division and won her class. Chloe Shumaker was second in her class. Ally Ogi was second in her class.

For beef, Tierra Slaubaugh was grand champion Holmes County Bred and third overall in the carcass show. Lexi Ogi was third in Holmes County bred and in her class. Cody Miller was second in his class with his market steer. Shumaker was third overall.

Slaubaugh places first in 12 tenderfoot horse classes. Taryn Grassbaugh placed first in western showmanship, western horsemanship, senior flags, English equitation, bareback equitation and was the horse supreme showman. Megan Brannon placed first in one class and second in two others. Ally Ogi placed first in contest showmanship and third in keyhole.

For goats, Hager got champion overall with his breeding doe. Ethan Drzazga was reserve champion with his breeding doe and third overall with his market goat. Cora Crilow got grand champion doe pygmy, grand champion wether pygmy, reserve champion doe pygmy and pygmy supreme showman. Megan Brannon got grand and reserve with pygmy goats.

For sheep, Maddie Stitzlein won reserve champion with her breeding ewe. Shumaker was the supreme showman.

In dairy, Drzazga won reserve champion market dairy steer and Chase Stitzlein was second in the winter yearling class with his dairy heifer. Amy Hughes was the intermediate showman and the reserve junior champ with her dairy heifer.

Rebecca Sprang was junior grand and reserve Ayrshire with her dairy heifers and grand and reserve Ayrshire with her dairy cows. Emma Stitzlein was second in her class with her dairy heifer.

In the Showman of Showman contest, Shumaker placed first and Crilow placed second.

Logan Schlauch, a 2019 West Holmes graduate, and Jayme Pennell, a current junior at West Holmes High School and an active member of the West Holmes FFA, have been named as National Finalists, Schlauch in the agricultural processing area and Pennell in the wildlife production and management area.

Schlauch’s Supervised Agricultural Experience is in the area of agricultural processing, where he works on his family’s dairy assisting in the production and delivery of yogurt, sour cream, and cottage cheese. Pennell’s SAE is in the area of wildlife production and management, where he and his father have reclaimed 8 acres of set aside land into a wildlife habitat and hunting area.

They were each named as one of the four National Finalists and they will now compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Nov. 1. They will each receive a $500 check and a plaque. If they are named National winners, they will receive another $500 and plaque.