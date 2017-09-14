Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 14, 2017

COLLINS, Ohio — Western Reserve FFA members traveled to Camp Michael in Bucyrus to compete in the district forestry competition Sept. 7.

The team took first place overall with Rebecca Krisha and Preston Watson tying for first place, and freshman Lane Wetzel and Harley Johnson taking 16th and 23rd place respectively.

Other FFA members competing were: Luke Rowlinson, Colton White, Aiden Fry-Silva, Katlyn Bomar, Damian Henning, Ellie Blankenship, Madison Adkins, Kaden Boswell, Aliyah Perez, and Bryce Estep.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace FFA Alumni, in cooperation with the Wendt Group, Inc., held the annual consignment sale Sept. 1 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

The Wendt Group, Inc. Auctioneers, Nick Cummings and Kevin Wendt, continue to assist the Miami Trace FFA Alumni in provided funds to support the high school members by committing 1 percent of the gross earnings to the Miami Trace FFA Alumni.

This year’s sale totaled approximately $430,000 with 300+ registered bidders present at the sale.

Joe Geesling donated all of the profits from his Oliver forklift to the Miami Trace FFA.

The earnings from this sale along with other fundraising contributions are utilized to support the members of FFA throughout the year in scholarships, allowing members to attend Ohio FFA Camp and the Washington Leadership Conference.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 2-3, West Holmes FFA members helped organize games at the Killbuck Early American Days.

Members who participated were: Kayla Madison, Taylor Feikert, Abby Rohr, Cade Patterson, Lexi Ogi, Leon Williams IV, Juanita Miller, Braxton Lint, Cierra Matthews, Hayleigh Bender, Phillip Lepely, Kiana Bowen, Kylie Ramirez, Braden Neville, Chance Bales, Seth Ison, Granvel Kelley and Thomas Johnson.

At Adopt-a-Highway Aug. 28, 14 members participated by walking along State Route 39 and picking up trash. Members who participated included Lexi Ogi, Ethan Drzazga, Taylor Feikert, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Braiden Bower, Leon Williams IV, Brayden Shumaker, Chasidy Schmucker, Juanita Miller, Abby Rohr, Jasmine Butler, Tyler Lyons and Nathan Yoder.

The chapter attempts to clean up the road at least three times a year.

Also, chapter members Juanita Miller, Michael Klein and Jason Jenkins have been announced as national proficiency finalists. Only four students are recognized in each competition area, putting these three in an elite group of members from across the country.

They received first place in their proficiencies at the state convention in May and then qualified for national evaluation.

Jenkins will be competing for Turfgrass Management, Klein will be going for Diversified Crop Placement, and Miller will be going for Equine Placement. These members will compete at the National FFA Convention and receive a $500 check and plaque.