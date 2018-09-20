Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 20, 2018

OBERLIN, Ohio — Kyle Riggs, Lorain County JVS industrial equipment mechanics 2017 graduate from Firelands High School, will receive one of the National FFA Organization’s highest honors, the American Degree, this October.

This degree is awarded to less than 1 percent of FFA members.

Riggs currently attends the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, majoring in agricultural equipment/diesel technician.

“Being a part of the JVS and their FFA chapter helped me realize that this is exactly what I want to be doing for my career. The courses I took have prepared for the next steps in my life and also showed me that this isn’t just a hobby, that this is what I like to do and want to do for the rest of my life,” said Riggs, who hopes to become an on/off highway equipment road technician.

The American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention and Expo, which will be held in Indianapolis, on Oct. 24-27.

Riggs is the fourth JVS student to receive this honor.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter of Sullivan, has been recognized in the 2018 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Chapters that received star ratings during judging July 22-27 and will be recognized at the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo, Oct. 24-27, in Indianapolis.

All-star FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.