Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 21, 2017

PALMYRA, Ohio — The Southeast FFA chapter had a booth at the Randolph Fair that featured the new officer team and projects done by FFA members.

FFA members participating in the junior fair programs or who entered projects in the fair included: Hannah Michael, Shawnee Wilt, Olivia Shaulis, Ayden Pettigrew, Amber Zavara, Michael Kline, Lucas Campbell, Alexis Bixler, Shelby Morehead, Emily Booher, Logan Campbell, Brooke Tessean, Danielle Whitted and Halle Morehead.

The Southeast Chapter welcomes 40 Greenhand FFA members this year. It will also be hosting the district 3 soil judging this year.

Members’ annual citrus fruit and beef jerky fundraiser will begin mid-October.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 13, the West Holmes FFA chapter sent 15 members to county soils in Ashland.

The chapter had two teams competing in the contest. The urban team included: Lexi Ogi, Cierra Matthew, Hayley Davis, Madison Stitzlein, Megan Mckenna, Megan Brannon, Hannah Goines and Jewels Rose. The rural team was: Phillip Lepely, Braxton Lint, Chase Stitzlein, Leon Williams IV, Brevon Barnes, Macin Hager and Brayden Shumaker.