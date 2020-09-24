Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 24, 2020

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members Jayme Pennell and Chase Stitzlein competed in the national proficiency evaluation over the summer. Pennell was named a national finalist and will now compete at the Virtual National FFA Convention as top four in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management.

Pennell’s SAE involves reclaiming 11 acres of family land where he plants trees, plants food plots for pollinators and conducts a water source from a pre-existing spring on the property. He will receive a $500 cash prize for being a finalist and will receive another $500 if he is named a national winner.

Stitzlein received a silver rating with his SAE in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship. His SAE involves working on his family’s dairy farm, raising a herd of dairy of Holstein and Red Holstein cows and raising crossbred feeders to sell at auction.

Seven West Holmes FFA graduate members will receive their American FFA Degrees this November during the virtual National FFA Convention. Hayley Davis, Taylor Feikert, Drew Mast, Abby Rohr, Logan Schlauch, Gabby Sherman and Hunter Smith have all met the requirements for the degree and have been approved at the state and national level.

This is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. Recipients receive a certificate and the American FFA Degree key in honor of their accomplishments and dedication to FFA.

The chapter held its annual parent member year opening meeting Aug. 31. Members set the 2021 banquet date for May 8. They also planned the September meeting and made several decisions on paying for T-shirts and freshmen’s jackets.

The chapter decided to have a fall barbecue sauce, tins of nuts and apparel sale until Sept. 27. The chapter will also participate in Harvest Glow, and in several community service projects throughout the year.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United Local FFA officers have been staying busy getting the classroom ready for this upcoming school year. The officers met to get organized. The second time the chapter met, they welcomed a new agriculture teacher, Rebecca Zeisler.

Zeisler is a United Local graduate who spent five years teaching agriculture at West Branch.

The officer team also decorated the agriculture room and bulletin board. This year, the chapter has a grand total of 73 members.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA members competed in the Ohio FFA online State Career Development Tests.

The general livestock tested Aug. 27. The general livestock team includes Cassidy Feldhaus, Jake Corsmeier, Sarah Wolfer, Hunter Jester, Kennedy Short, Makenna Holden, Kaylee Burton, William Cornett and Evan Grant. They placed 39th overall in the state.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA Chapter was able to participate in the make-up events for the Ohio FFA Spring Career Development Events.

Members participated in several state contests including state equine management, placing fifth; state floriculture, placing sixth; state animal management, placing third, with Cheyenne Clippinger placing 10th individually; state wildlife management, placing 12th; state nature interpretation, placing sixth; state outdoor power, placing ninth; state ag mechanics skills, placing fifth, with Braydin White placing fifth individually; and state general livestock, placing 63rd.