Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 29, 2022

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA members were able to go to the Farm Science review Sept. 20. Attendees could observe the newest farming equipment coming to the market and watch some of the farming equipment in action.

FFA members who attended the event had the opportunity to learn about potential careers, as well as the importance of farmers.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Sept. 21, 49 members of the Hillsdale FFA chapter took part in celebrating the Farm Science Review, an educational program of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The site was packed with new ideas, services and equipment for everyone to improve their own agricultural businesses. The chapter enjoyed participating in the scavenger hunt that took them all over the 100 acres and taught members about meat science, solar energy, the history of corn and unmanned aerial systems.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA raised over $4,400 to support chapter activities such as state CDEs and the national convention, at the Aug. 27, Buckin’ Ohio Rodeo. This money came from a generous donor at Buckin’ Ohio, along with the annual 50/50 raffle that raised $1,997. Kiko Auctioneers held a live auction; this first annual auction raised over $2,400 for the chapter. FFA members also parked cars during the August and September Buckin’ Ohio events.

• • •

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Logan Elm FFA chapter traveled to the 2022 Farm Science Review on Sept. 23. The members learned about different aspects of agriculture, including machinery.