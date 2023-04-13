Roundup of gardening new for April 13, 2023

ASHLAND COUNTY

Conservation chat. Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District is planning a Plants Gone Wild Conservation Chat, May 25 at Forbes Farmstead Market in Perrysville.

Participants in the Conservation Chat will learn more about native and invasive plants from local botanists and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists Tim and Paula Lacey. They will also learn what natives are beneficial to have around your home. Denise Ellsworth from Ohio State University will also be on hand to help participants learn more about local pollinators, pollinator-friendly plants and how to include them in your landscape.

And finally, Danny Johnson from J & H Lawn Care will share his knowledge about plant types and maintenance.

Registration for the chat is $10 and includes dinner as well as an opportunity to participate in a native plant swap with other participants. Participants can also pre-order a rain barrel kit or a rain barrel kit and barrel and have them delivered to the Conservation Chat.

The Plants Gone Wild Conservation Chat will take place at 6 p.m. at Forbes Farmstead Market, May 25. Pre-registration is required. Registration can be made online at eventbrite.com/e/conservation- chat-plants-gone-wild-tickets- 529683897797 or at the Ashland SWCD office.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Fairy garden. How to Create a Fairy Garden, April 29, 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $30. Join Master Gardener Volunteer Dee Tobin to learn the basics of creating a fairy garden. You will be supplied with a container, potting mix, plants or flowers, pea gravel, pebbles, twigs and crafting supplies.

Class size limited to the first 25 paid registrants. Registration and payment required by April 24 to hold your spot. No refunds after April 24. Registration information below.

• • •

Bonsai workshop. Bonsai workshop, May 6, noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $60.

Join Dan White to learn the history of this fascinating ancient art form and practice basic techniques for designing, pruning, wiring and caring for your very own Bonsai tree. This 4-hour workshop presumes participants have an interest in bonsai, but little or no prior experience in growing or caring for them.

Participants will receive an untrained tree and learn to style it during the workshop and take it home. Class size is limited to the first 20 paid registrants. Registration and payment required by April 22 to hold your spot. Registration information below.

Each class will be held at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the north-west end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road. Call for more information and registration at 440-834-4656. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to: P.O. Box 387, Burton, OH 44021. Information can be found on the website: geauga.osu.edu On Facebook at Geauga County Master Gardeners.

HARRISON COUNTY

Hydrangea school. Join OSU Extension for an evening of hydrangeas. Topics for the session include varieties of hydrangea, selecting the best hydrangea for your garden and caring for your hydrangeas.

The class will be held April 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Commercial Building, 550 Grant St., Cadiz, Ohio. Cost of the program is $30/person and pre-registration required.

Refreshments and a hydrangea plant are included with the cost of registration. Call OSU Extension at 740-264-2212 to register.

Send checks to: OSU Extension, Jefferson County, 500 Market St., Suite 512, Steubenville, OH 43952 or pay by credit card at go.osu.edu/jeffersonextensionpayment.

• • •

Garden party. Join the Jefferson and Harrison Master Gardener volunteers, April 22 starting at 8 a.m. at the Scio Branch Library (Lower Level, 331 W. Main St., Scio, Ohio) to learn about recycling programs, herbs, heirlooms and more. Participants will enjoy hands-on learning and get to take home a floral arrangement.

Topic line up:

• Heirloom seeds from Italy with Ryan Smith

• Trash to treasure with Louise Holiday, JB Green Team

• Grocery store floral arrangements make and take with Nancy Mead, OSU Master Gardener volunteer

• Kitchen gardens (speaker TBA)

• Garden Q&A panel

Registration for the Spring Garden Party is $45 per person to cover speaker fees, craft supplies and handouts. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required — register by April 18 at 5 p.m. Make checks out to OSU Extension and mail registrations to: OSU Extension Jefferson County, Jefferson and Harrison Master Gardener Volunteers, 500 Market St., Suite 512, Steubenville, OH 43952.

Complimentary breakfast bar and desserts will be provided. Questions about this event? Call 740-264-2212 or ask a Master Gardener volunteer.

MAHONING COUNTY

Garden series. Get inspired for the 2023 gardening season with OSU Extension Mahoning County. Join us on consecutive Saturdays in April for our annual Spring Garden Workshop series. Come to learn about garden spaces, perennials, containers and more. The programs will be held April 22, and April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p. m. at the Mahoning County Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield.

Design the perfect garden and landscape area for your home by learning from two keynote presentations and choosing from breakout sessions. There are opportunities to win door prizes and there is a garden art sale all day which includes handmade items by Master Gardener volunteers.

There will also be an opportunity to participate in a hands-on garden art workshop where participants can make and take items to decorate their homes and gardens. Spots for these optional classes are limited, so sign up today to claim your spot.

Registration for each program is $45 and includes hot lunch, sessions, proceedings, handouts and optional make and take. To register or learn more, call Mahoning County Extension office at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/2023springworkshop1 and go.osu.edu/ 2023springworkshop2 to learn more about the speaker lineup and workshop offerings.

• • •

Free seeds. Mahoning County Extension will be distributing sample seed starter packets at various branches of The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, April 13 while supplies last:

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown

• 1:30-3:30 p.m. — Newport Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown

• 4-6 p.m. — Main Branch, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown

Limit one packet per participant, while supplies last. Each packet contains a combination of carrots, cucumbers, lettuce or sunflowers and will also have instructions on how to plant and care for your seeds.

For questions regarding local distribution of seed packets, call the Mahoning County OSU Extension office at 330-533-5538.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Rain garden workshop. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free Rain Garden and Rain Barrel Workshop, April 25. The workshop begins at 6 p.m. at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, at 3774 Orweiler Road in Mansfield.

At the workshop, you will learn about rain barrels, rain gardens and how they benefit the environment. Information on how to purchase a rain barrel through Richland SWCD and light refreshments will be available.

Parking is limited so carpool if possible. Enter through the gate with the Richland SWCD event sign and proceed to the education building for the workshop.

Although the workshop is free, registration is encouraged due to limited seating. Register at richlandswcd.net/event/rain- garden-and-rain-barrel- workshop-2/. Questions about the workshop may be directed to Dan at 419-747-8077 or MS4@richlandswcd.net.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Wildflowers workshop. The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve are sponsoring the “Protecting Ohio Wildflowers and Fighting Invader Plants” workshop, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in The Lodge at Richfield Heritage Preserve (4374 Broadview Road), followed by a wildflower hike, through one of the most scenic sections of the 336-acre public park, from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.

The day will include light morning refreshments, choice of vegetarian or nonvegetarian box lunch, door prizes, handouts showing how to distinguish native wildflowers from invasive plants and a native plant sale by Richfield’s own Native Roots, Inc. Cost of the program is $45 ($35 for Friends’ members). Register at Protecting Ohio Wildflowers by no later than, April 26. Participants are asked to bring a mug and/or reusable water bottle.

The event will feature four speakers:

• Why Fighting Invasive Plants is Important: Control Methods — Jennifer Windus, retired ecologist with over 30 years’ experience at the Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, president of the Ohio Invasive Plants Council and vice president of the Ohio Natural Areas and Preserves Association.

• Restoring Your Landscape: Choosing Wisely — Jen Johnson, vice president of Native Roots, Inc., with a Master of Science in Environmental Science.

• Birds, Bugs and Botany Connections in the Nature Realm — ­­­­Judy Semroc, conservation specialist and naturalist with over 25 years’ experience in hands-on learning programs which she now offers through NatureSpark.

• Restoration and Invasive Species Management in the Medina County Parks District — Travis Morton, land steward with Medina County Parks District, is a graduate of Hocking College and West Virginia University.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Friends’ Invasive Species Management Team in its efforts to continue habitat education and restoring native habitat in high quality areas of Richfield Heritage Preserve.

Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve is a nonprofit advocacy group partnering with the Richfield Joint Recreation District to preserve, protect, enhance and promote Richfield Heritage Preserve, formerly Crowell Hilaka.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)