Roundup of gardening news for April 29, 2021

STARK COUNTY

Beech Creek Gardens, in Alliance, Ohio, will host Art In Bloom May 1 through June 6, Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Art In Bloom is an outdoor garden exhibit with spring flowers and artwork by local artists, as well as staff and volunteers at the gardens.

The theme for this year’s event is balance. In addition to artwork, there will be interactive activities that will tie in cultural learning, motor skills and coordination that go along with the theme.

COVID-19 safety measures are being taken. There are 10 sanitation stations around the grounds. Beech Creek Gardens is encouraging anyone who feels sick or has a fever to stay home.

The Visitor Center, Amazing Garden Plant Science Center and the Dr. Levi Lamborn Carnation Museum will be open, but masks are required for entry and the number of visitors permitted inside the facilities at one time will be limited.

General admission is $8 per person for those 3 and older. Members and children 2 and under receive free admission. For more information about Art In Bloom, visit beechcreekgardens.org. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve is at 11929 Beech Street, in Alliance, Ohio.

