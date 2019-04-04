Roundup of gardening news for April 4, 2019

COSHOCTON COUNTY

Bug workshop. OSU Extension in Coshocton County is offering a Bug Detective-What is Bugging You workshop, April 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Coshocton County Services Building, room 145, 724 S. Seventh St., Coshocton.

The featured speaker will be Ashley Kulhanek, entomologist and OSU Extension educator from Medina County.

There is no charge for this program but reservations are requested, call 740-622-2265 or visit go.osu.edu/coshoctonevents to register.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA)

Spring gardening symposium. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are holding a spring symposium April 6 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive in New Castle, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join Denise Schreiber as she shares her knowledge of edible flowers.

Matt Duddy is a local grower and student of daffodils. He will share his passion by presenting The Genus Narcissus.

Participants will also have break out sessions with the option to choose from the following topics: Mason Bees with Master Gardener Don Harper, Pollinators, the Struggle to Keep them Alive with Karl Lutgens, Floral Arranging with Nature’s Beauty with Master Gardener Sue Scherer, and Cooking with Lavender with Julie Smith.

Cost for this program is $50 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet, beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)