Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 19, 2021

MAHONING COUNTY

Plant exchange. The Mahoning County Master Gardener Volunteers will be holding a Bring One Take One plant exchange Aug. 21 at the Mahoning County OSU Extension office.

To participate in the exchange, bring one or more plants with you and label them with the plant name, flower color, expected height and growing conditions. Plant drop-off will begin at 9 a.m., and the first exchange will take place at 10 a.m., followed by up to two more exchange rounds depending on plants available.

A plant sale, which will include plants from our Master Gardeners own gardens, will follow the BOTO exchanges. There will also be garden related items such as decor available. The Mahoning County OSU Extension office is at 490 S. Broad St., Canfield. Parking will be available across the street at the Canfield Fairgrounds, however handicap accessible parking spaces will be provided at the office. For further information, contact the extension office at 330-533-5538.

CLARK COUNTY

Pumpkin Field Day. With fall nearing, those who plan to harvest pumpkins or those who want to learn how to tell the difference between pumpkins, squash and gourds, can attend the Aug. 26 Pumpkin Field Day, offered by Ohio State University Extension. The free event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Western Agricultural Research Station, 7721 S. Charleston Pike, in South Charleston.

The field day will offer beginning and experienced growers valuable research updates regarding disease management, insect management, weed control, weather impacts on production and new pumpkin and squash varieties.

Sessions will include:

– How climate and weather impact Ohio vegetable crops

– Weed management and Reflex herbicide trial results

– Updates on the powdery mildew fungicide trial and germplasm hybrid trial

– General disease management

Registration for the event is required by Aug. 24 at go.osu.edu/pumpkinday. The field day will follow Ohio State COVID-19 guidelines for an outdoor meeting, including social distancing and masks for those who are unvaccinated. All are asked to bring a mask in the event the guidelines change. Sanitizing stations and limited touch points will be utilized.

For more information, contact Jasinski at jasinski.4@osu.edu or 937-772-6014.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Free rain garden workshop. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, in partnership with The Cove Coffee Shop and Pizza Company, is hosting a free rain garden and rain barrel workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the shop, 325 Shelby-Ontario Road in Ontario. The workshop is open to the public and although free registration is required by Aug. 29 due to limited seating. Register at richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar/rain-garden-and-rain-barrel-workshop-2.

The purpose of the workshop is to increase awareness and educate the public about the importance of stormwater management and the role rain gardens and rain barrels play in managing stormwater.

Questions about the workshop may be directed to Dan at 419-747-8077 or Jordan at 419-747-8688 or via email at Contact@Richlandswcd.net.

PENNSYLVANIA

Victory Garden in Spanish. The 10-part Victory Garden Reinvented! webinar are now available in Spanish.

In addition to the webinars, nine fact sheets were translated by team members to provide additional information for gardeners and new farmers. Gorgo-Gourovitch noted that native Spanish speakers translated the webinar scripts and PowerPoint slides. All 10 webinars were recorded as well. Part of Penn State Extension’s support of the growing Spanish-speaking population in Pennsylvania is a community of practice called the Latinx Agricultural Network. A team of educators, students, faculty, administrators and grassroots advisers work to enhance outreach and education efforts across all sectors of the Penn State Extension portfolio.

For more resources, visit the Penn State Extension Spanish Facebook page or contact Gorgo-Gourovitch at mag38@psu.edu. Additionally, there is a Spanish-language option at 800-736-647 for tree fruit, vegetable and small-fruit growers and for Spanish-speaking stakeholders in the green industry, which encompasses the nursery, landscape, turfgrass and retail garden sectors.

More information is available online at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener.

