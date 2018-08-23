Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 23, 2018

PORTAGE COUNTY

Fall gardening. Join Portage County Stormwater Educator and Master Gardener Lynn Vogel for a talk on preparing your garden for winter, and other fall gardening strategies. The program will be held Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., at the Portage SWCD Garden Meeting Room, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna, Ohio.

Learn how to improve soil health and reduce weeds and pathogens. Other topics include cover crops and tillage, and fall garden cleanup.

The event is free, but reservations are encouraged. Contact Robin Christensen, 330-296-6432 or christensen.227@osu.edu.

MERCER COUNTY, PA.

New master gardeners. Meet current Master Gardeners and learn more about the Penn State Master Gardener program Sept. 6, 6 p.m. at the Penn State Extension office, 463 N. Perry Highway (state Route 19N), Mercer, Pa.

The program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide experienced home gardeners with the information and skills necessary to share their experience and knowledge with others. Weekly classes will be held from Oct. 4 through March 2019.

In exchange for 40 hours of instruction, candidates must agree to volunteer 50 hours to Penn State Cooperative Extension.

There is a program fee of $200 to cover expenses. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15. For more information contact the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County at 724-662-3141 or email MercerExt@psu.edu by Sept. 5.

