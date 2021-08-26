Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 26, 2021

GEAUGA COUNTY

Rain barrels. The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is rolling out the barrels of their 2021 Rain Barrel Yard Art Campaign. Through this community initiative, local artists transform 55-gallon recycled plastic barrels into repurposed rain barrels.

By collecting rooftop runoff for watering landscapes, lawns and flower gardens, these decorated barrels help save water, alleviate flooding and reduce stormwater pollution. Four artists have each painted a barrel that uniquely reflects Geauga County’s natural, cultural, agricultural or historical resources.

This year’s artists and their masterpieces include “The Magic of Mycelium,” by Julie Bell; “Summer Waterfall,” by Yvonne Delgado Thomas; “Gone Fishing,” by Bob Kolcum; and “Pure Geauga,” by Beth Halasz.

These rain barrels will be displayed at the district’s office, the Geauga County Fair and the district’s annual meeting Sept. 30 and are available for bidding at these locations or on the district’s website until Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. View all the barrels and place a bid online at geaugaswcd.com. For more information visit the district’s website at geaugaswcd.com or call 440-834-1122.

OHIO

Fruit research. Ohio State University will host an online research update with presentations from Ohio State’s South Centers research fields and live question and answer segments. The free event will be Sept. 14, 9-11 a.m., on Zoom.

To register and get an emailed link to the event, visit go.osu.edu/fruitupdate.

BUTLER COUNTY (PA.)

Canner testing. Dial pressure gauge testing will be available at the Penn State Extension Butler County office Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An appointment is required. If you cannot attend at this time, you can schedule a time to drop off your dial gauge pressure canner lid to be tested Aug. 31.

The testing is free — just bring the canner lid with the gauge or just the gauge. Weighted gauge canner lids do not need to be tested.

Penn State will have information on preserving available, and the “So Easy to Preserve” book, from the National Home Food Preservation Center, will be available for purchase for $20 (cash or check only). A Penn State master home food preservation volunteer will be available to answer questions about preserving summer harvests.

To schedule an appointment or a time to drop-off a canning lid with gauge, call 724-287-4761.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA.)

Gardener training. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will host a basic training class this fall. There will be an informational meeting to discuss that class and answer questions Aug. 26, 5-7 p.m., at Cascade Park, by the gardens.

The class will cover botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives.

For more information, contact the Penn State extension office at 724-654-8370. To apply for the class online, visit pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3PmMb79OEVMiA4K.

