Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 30, 2018

GEAUGA COUNTY

The Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland will hold a free flower show Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland.

Make and take terrarium class. The Geauga County Master Gardeners will offer a class on making a terrarium Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the north end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

Barb Knapp and Dorothy Van Poppel Ray will provide the history, fundamental guidelines, supplies and step-by-step instructions on how to plant a terrarium. Participants will create their own miniature garden. Supplies included, prepayment required.

Registration is $35. Call 440-834-4656 to register or mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to: P.O. Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

MAHONING COUNTY

The Holborn Herb Growers Guild will hold a garden tea party Sept. 9 at the Western Reserve Village at the Canfield Fairgrounds, state Route 46, Gate 5 entrance, from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be a sampling of teas and delicacies. There will be a tour of the Western Reserve Village buildings and gardens.

Melinda Carmichael will present a program on succulents. There will be a raffle and door prizes.

Tickets are $15 per person and children 8 and younger are free. For ticket information, contact Bunny at 330-799-1164.

There will be an Autumn Garden Forum Flower Show Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown.

For more information, call 330-740-7116.

STARK COUNTY

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program of Stark County will host its 10th annual fall gardening symposium, BOTANICA 2018: Grow a Beautiful Life, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the R. G. Drage Career Technical Center in Massillon.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast offered for registrants.

Keynote speaker is Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend four of the six selections. Presenters and topics include Growing Microgreens with Diane Patris; Decorating for Fall with Becky Day; Almost Weedless Gardening and Favorite Tools with Rudy Moyer; Success with Succulents with Barb Miller; Bringing Migratory Birds to your Yard with Linda Chen; and Bubbles and Balm from the Garden with Peggy Cartwright.

A registration fee of $35, which includes a continental breakfast, program materials and lunch, is due by Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

The day will also feature a vendor marketplace, door prizes, a benefit basket raffle and Ye Olde Garden Shoppe (an opportunity to purchase new and gently used gardening items).

Online registration is recommended and available by visiting https://go.osu.edu/Botanica2018. For additional questions, or details, contact the Stark County OSU Extension office at 330-832-9856, ext. 3476.