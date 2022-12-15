Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 15, 2022

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Master rain gardener. Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, Chagrin River Watershed Partners, and Lake County Soil & Water Conservation District are offering five Master Rain Gardener courses in 2023. Each course consists of five classes held over a 6-week period. Participants will learn how to design, install, and maintain residential rain gardens.

The winter online course will be held from Jan. 30 through March 10. Recorded online content is provided each week with open office hour check-ins once a week over Zoom. The residential track is $50. Professional track is $75.

The spring in-person course will be held Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. starting March 1 through April 5, at the South Euclid Community Center. This is residential track only; cost is $75.

The self-paced online course is $50, residential track only. Two additional courses are coming in 2023: a summer in-person and fall online course. Dates and information TBD.

To register, visit neomasterraingardener.org. Registration for late-summer and fall courses will be available in spring of 2023.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)