Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 17, 2020

GEAUGA COUNTY

Wicked weeds. The Woodland Wednesdays workshop series returns Jan. 13, 6-7:30 p.m., with “Wicked Weeds,” a virtual homeowner invasive species removal workshop.

Speakers include Natalie Gertz-Young, of Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Joel Firem, of Firem Forestry Consulting. The workshop is free, but registration is required by Jan. 12.

To register, visit woodlandwednesdaysjanuary2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District at geaugaswcd.com, gprunty@geaugaswcd.com or 440-834-1122.

