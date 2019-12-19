Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 19, 2019

MEDINA COUNTY

Your Yard in Living Color. Janet Macunovich and Steven Nikkila, authors of Garden A to Z, will address creating better color in your yard Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams on the Lake, Bldg. C, 787 Lafayette Road in Medina. Pre-registration is required. Early bird registration is $45 by Jan. 31. After Feb. 1, registration is $55. Visit http://go.osu.edu/mgvseminar to register/sign up. Registration deadline is Feb. 15. If you have questions, call the OSU Extension Office in Medina at 330-725-4911.

