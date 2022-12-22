Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 22, 2022

MAHONING COUNTY

Master gardener training. The Mahoning County Master Gardener Volunteer program training will be offered through Mahoning County OSU Extension starting Feb. 7.

Trainings will be held on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mahoning Extension Office through the end of April. The cost for this program is $225, which includes the manual, refreshments, meals, speakers and more.

Applications for the MGV program are due Jan. 5 and can be found at go.osu.edu/mgvapp2023. For questions, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538.

