Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 23, 2021

WAYNE COUNTY

Greenhouse management workshop. Registration is open for the annual Greenhouse Management Workshop by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, set to be held virtually from Jan. 26-28. The workshop will focus on integrated management of insects and diseases, with the speakers being experts from CFAES, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service and industry. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all three days of the program. The $60 registration fee can be paid online at go.osu.edu/CD4p or by mail using the registration form available at go.osu.edu/CD4k. Registrants will receive Zoom links for the workshop Jan. 23. For more information, visit fabe.osu.edu/greenhouse or contact Mary Wicks, CFAES FABE, wicks.14@osu.edu, 330-202-3533.

