Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 9, 2021

GEAUGA COUNTY

Insects webinar. Geauga County Master Gardeners will sponsor a beneficial insects webinar Feb. 2, 7-8 p.m. Summit County Master Gardener Jeanne Poremski will be the speaker.

Register by Feb. 1 at go.osu.edu/beneficialinsects to receive the Zoom link. Approximately 24 hours before the webinar, you will receive the link from ward.714@osu.edu to connect to the program.

For more information, contact the Ohio State University Extension office at 440-834-4656, or email ward.714@osu.edu.

