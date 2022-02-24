Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 24, 2022

OHIO

Wicked weeds. There will be virtual-only, and virtual and field options for Woodland Wednesdays March program: “Wicked Weeds Winter Woodies.” Invasive species are not just found in natural areas. They’re all across the landscape, including in our own backyards.

The virtual part of the program is March 10, 6-8 p.m., and will cover invasive plants in the area and some common control methods. The field part is at Mentor Marsh Nature Center, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. This part covers identifying woody invasives, a demonstration of control methods and a chance to practice those methods.

Registration is required for both parts. To register for the virtual program, visit woodlandwednesdaysmarch2022.eventbrite.com or call 440-350-2033. To register for the field program, for a fee, call 440-350-2033 or visit cmnh.org/wicked-weeds-part-one.

