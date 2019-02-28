Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 28, 2019

MAHONING COUNTY

Renovating old flower beds. The OSU Extension will hold a session discussing techniques for flower bed rejuvenation March 18, 9:30 a.m.-noon at 490 S. Broad St., Canfield.

Participants can register by calling 330-533-5538, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/flowerbedcoffee

Landscape & Nursery Spring Clinic. March 6, The Mahoning Valley Landscape and Nursery Association (MVLNA) will host a Landscape & Nursery Spring Clinic March 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown.

Topics will include best practices for plants, top performing perennials and scouting in the landscape.

To register, call Kim Vallia at 330-540-2306 or email MVLNA1935@gmail.com.

