Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 4, 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Ohio Botanical Symposium. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, and The Ohio State University will host the 16th annual symposium March 26. This year’s event will be offered virtually and will be free to attend.

The symposium will feature keynote speaker Jennifer Ceska, who has served as conservation coordinator in the Science and Conservation Program of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia for the past 26 years. She will discuss efforts to conserve rare plants in the state of Georgia and how their work could be applied in Ohio and other states.

Other topics for this year’s event include rare plant conservation, caterpillars, botanical discoveries, E. Lucy Braun’s legacy, and changes in flowering period due to changes in Ohio’s climate.

Registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 24, or until the symposium is full. For registration online form and more details, search “botanical symposium” at ohiodnr.gov or contact Rick Gardner at 614-265-6419.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Composting 101. The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District, Geauga West Library, Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District and the Geauga County Master Gardeners will have a Composting 101: Take the Leap and Start Your Heap! March 16 at 6 p.m. This free online program will teach composting basics and benefits, different composting methods and how to avoid common composting problems.

All are welcome and participants will have the chance to win a compost bin donated by the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District. Geauga County residents will also be eligible to receive a free kitchen compost pail. (Limited quantity, some restrictions apply.) Registration is required by visiting geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/7190072. Contact Gail Prunty at gprunty@geaugaswcd.com or 440-834-1122 with questions

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)