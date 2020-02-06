Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 6, 2020

GEAUGA COUNTY

Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland. Meetings and programs are open to the public and held at the West Geauga Middle School, Board Conference Room, 8615 Cedar Road in Chesterland. Perennial Gardeners’ membership is open to all Geauga County residents. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/ PerennialGardenersOfChesterlan d or call 440-804-4167. Note: If West Geauga schools are closed the meeting is canceled.

Gardening for butterflies. A gardening for butterflies program will be Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at West Geauga Middle School, presented by Chris Pappas, perennial gardener and Geauga County Master Gardener. Refreshments and meeting to follow the presentation.

